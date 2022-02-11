"If you let them they will carve you open at will" - FC Halifax Town v Notts County: Opposition Focus

How have County been doing this season?

They’ve pretty much been spot on up until the last two weeks. A goalless draw against Wealdstone and defeats to Bromley and Grimsby have put a stick in the spokes and, as a consequence, they’ve slipped down the table. But I’ve no doubt they will be in or around the play-offs come the end of the season.

How do you assess their chances of promotion?

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Notts County's former Halifax loanee Kyle Wootton (centre)

Think the title may now be out of reach, but never say never. They’ve certainly got enough quality to get themselves back up there but it’s all about putting a run together. They’re capable of it. Prior to the goalless draw at Wealdstone they were unbeaten in eight and six of those were wins. But as we are seeing this season, you have to be pretty much foot perfect if you want to be in shout of the title given the quality of teams which are challenging.

Who have been their stand out players so far this season?

There’s a few. Kyle Cameron has been a terrific signing. Quality centre-back, good in possession, strong in the air, good feet. Too good for this level. Same can be said of Matt Palmer who is a Football League player and has shown on so many occasions just what a cracking midfielder he is. And then you have the three amigos in Kyle Wootton, Ruben Rodrigues and Cal Roberts who have scored the majority of the goals. Those three have been superb for large spells of the season.

Strengths and weaknesses as a team?

Very good on the counter-attack, good in possession, blessed with some inventive players and if you let them they will carve you open at will. They are extremely well coached and know the system inside out. However, as good as they are, they can struggle sometimes physically and a high-pressing game has caused them problems this season. Set-pieces have also been an issue.

Who will be the dangermen for Halifax to watch out for on Saturday?

It all depends on which team Burchnall decides to play. He’s used the Trophy to give players who haven’t been involved valuable minutes. But I would think that Aaron Nemane could be involved and if he is, his pace will make him a threat.

What can Halifax expect to come up against on Saturday, what is County's style of play?

Notts never change their style. Notts are 3-5-2 but on occasion have changed to a 4-3-3. It will be attacking football played at a good tempo with the wing-backs being key.

Injuries/suspensions?

None to mention. Everybody is fit.

Expected line-up?