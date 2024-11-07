Halifax MP Kate Dearden says she will do all she can to ensure The Shay remains the home of both Halifax Panthers and FC Halifax Town.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council announced at the start of the year that they were to dispose of The Shay in order to save money.

But no progress appears to have been made in passing over the day-to-day running of the stadium, causing uncertainity and concern among both sets of fans. .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Shay is a much loved football and rugby ground, and a point of pride for the people of Halifax,” said Kate.

Kate Dearden MP

"I have heard a lot of concern about its future from people across our town, and fully understand their passion for our stadium.

"I’ll do all I can to work with both clubs and the council to ensure that The Shay remains the home of the Panthers, Halifax Town, and all their fans."