"I'll do all I can," says Halifax MP on the future of The Shay stadium
Calderdale Council announced at the start of the year that they were to dispose of The Shay in order to save money.
But no progress appears to have been made in passing over the day-to-day running of the stadium, causing uncertainity and concern among both sets of fans. .
"The Shay is a much loved football and rugby ground, and a point of pride for the people of Halifax,” said Kate.
"I have heard a lot of concern about its future from people across our town, and fully understand their passion for our stadium.
"I’ll do all I can to work with both clubs and the council to ensure that The Shay remains the home of the Panthers, Halifax Town, and all their fans."