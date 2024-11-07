"I'll do all I can," says Halifax MP on the future of The Shay stadium

By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Nov 2024, 11:57 BST
Halifax MP Kate Dearden says she will do all she can to ensure The Shay remains the home of both Halifax Panthers and FC Halifax Town.

Calderdale Council announced at the start of the year that they were to dispose of The Shay in order to save money.

But no progress appears to have been made in passing over the day-to-day running of the stadium, causing uncertainity and concern among both sets of fans. .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The Shay is a much loved football and rugby ground, and a point of pride for the people of Halifax,” said Kate.

Kate Dearden MPplaceholder image
Kate Dearden MP

"I have heard a lot of concern about its future from people across our town, and fully understand their passion for our stadium.

"I’ll do all I can to work with both clubs and the council to ensure that The Shay remains the home of the Panthers, Halifax Town, and all their fans."

Related topics:Halifax PanthersHalifaxFC Halifax TownCalderdale Council
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice