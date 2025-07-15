"I'm completely relaxed about it" - Town boss Lakeland says there's no panic over squad rebuild

Adam Lakeland insists there is no need to panic as The Shaymen continue their search for reinforcements.

Town have signed six players since Lakeland took charge, the latest being striker Will Harris, but still have gaps in the squad left to plug with the new season less than four weeks away.

"I'm completely relaxed about it," Lakeland told the Courier.

"Patience is quite an important trait to have as a manager.

"With other people, whether it's existing players or supporters, sometimes you can sense that little bit of frustration or lack of patience, but as a manager you've got to stay level-headed and calm.

"I think I know what we need and I'm certainly not going to jump into signing just anybody because others around me panic.

"I'm here to try and make more good decisions than bad ones and if I feel like something's right, then we'll try to pursue it, but if I don't feel something's right, then we won't make snap decisions."

Lakeland says no further additions to his squad are imminent.

"But we've got multiple enquiries for players in certain areas where we feel we need to strengthen, and those areas are centre-back, left-back and centre-forward, they're our priority areas," he said.

"We're identifying and speaking to players who we feel fit what we want.

"Some we might have to be patient for, others we've tried and not been successful.

"We'll keep pursuing the necessary avenues until we feel we've got the right options."

One player who hasn't joined Halifax is striker Kurt Willoughby, who was on trial with Town but has since signed for Kidderminster.

"He's a very capable player," Lakeland said.

"He was offered a very, very good deal by Kidderminster and one that, at this stage of his career, probably one that he couldn't turn down.

"Kurt's done incredibly well in the National League North and statistically, he's very potent at that level.

"I think it's fair to say that maybe his numbers aren't reflected in the National League, but that's nothing against him as a player at all.

"He was involved in a couple of games for us and he did quite well in both those games, but I'd expect a player of Kurt's ability to do that against a step four team and against a bit of a mismatched Fleetwood side.

"So it wasn't a case that he wasn't right for us. Would we have taken him? We wanted to have him in the building a bit longer before making a decision but he was made a really good offer by Kidderminster, who are a big club and will probably be fighting for the title next year in the National League North.

"So we wish him well."

Forward David Kawa went for an x-ray after the friendly at Bradford Park Avenue, where it was confirmed there was no fracture of his elbow.

"He saw a specialist on Tuesday last week who confirmed we're in a position where we can rehab him, strengthen it and crack on without the need for surgery," said Lakeland, who also confirmed striker Zak Emmerson had suffered a minor setback in his recovery from injury.

"So unless the injury was to occur again, surgery's not going to be needed.

"So it's just a case of being patient with David but in theory, he could be back out there playing in a couple of weeks.

"But we're not going to rush him.

"He's joined in parts of training already and he's been doing running, so that's really positive for David and for us as a group."

Injured duo Jo Cummings and Max Wright have verbally agreed new deals with the club, said Lakeland, who hopes they will be completed this week.

"I'm hoping we can get those boxed off this week and they have a bit of clarity on their immediate future," he said "and they can get their heads down and focus on completing their rehab, and getting back on the pitch as quickly as they can."

Lakeland confirmed the club has received enquiries from a couple of clubs about a couple of his players.

"I wanted to come in here and have a good look at what we already had in the building," he said.

"I've started to build up a better understanding of what we've got and what certain players will and won't give us.

"Will anybody be going out in the next couple of weeks? Potentially.

"Am I in a rush to get anybody out? No, I'm not, because we're still light on bodies."

The Town boss says he is happy with the progress he is seeing from his squad as pre-season goes on.

"As far as the first two weeks go, you want to see the players work hard, you want to see them looking physically and mentally stronger week by week," he said.

"I feel we've certainly looked better physically, mentally, tactically, technically than we did in the first week and against Bradford Park Avenue.

"We've just got to keep building that up now week by week.

"We've got a lot of work to do on the training ground but the lads' application has been brilliant.

"They're working hard in training day by day, I feel like they're taking on board some of the messages and information we're giving them.

"I'm starting to see bits of that come out in patches in games, and that's all you can really ask.

"We've got to keep on strengthening the group, which we're constantly looking to do, but we're not going to just jump in and take people for the sake of it.

"We've got to make sure we get a hell of a lot more right than we do wrong, and I'm confident we'll do that.

"But I'm not putting myself under too much pressure to set a timescale of when we want to get everybody in the building.

"Of course you'd rather have everybody in the building before you come back into pre-season, but we might need to be a bit patient."

Town have followed up their 1-1 draw at Bradford Park Avenue with behind-closed-doors games against Fleetwood and Bolton XIs, losing 2-0 and winning 3-1 respectively.

"I think we've looked better game by game," Lakeland said.

"I didn't think we were great at Bradford Park Avenue but you come to expect that, first pre-season game, sticky astroturf pitch, very hot day, a lot of lads in on trial, no relationships on the pitch.

"I felt we were better against Fleetwood, we had a better shape about us and spells where we were better with the ball.

"And then at Bolton, we looked even stronger again, our shape was better, our pressing was good at times.

"We still have things to be better at, but in possession we were better and I thought we looked more of a threat.

"We scored three good goals but should have had six, but that's all you want, you want to see that progression from individuals and the team, game by game, week by week, in pre-season.

"I feel I have got that in the first couple of weeks and hopefully we can continue that."