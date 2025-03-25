"I'm really encouraged," says Millington as patched-up Town draw at Woking

Town boss Chris Millington praised the fight and determination of his patched-up side after their 0-0 draw at Woking.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax put in a battling display to earn a draw after a challenging few days, which have seen them lose more players to injury.

"For me, today was day one, because we've lost the spine of the team we had against Oldham," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sam Johnson, huge player for us, Festus Arthur has been an absolute rock for the last few weeks, Jack Evans, arguably the best midfielder in the league and Luca Thomas, who's not here because he's ill and had to come off at Oldham at half-time.

Chris Millington

"So we're going into this game with more or less a scratch 11. Toby Savin has met us on the way down here, it's the first time we've met him.

"He's fitted in perfectly.

"Dubem trained with us for the first time yesterday, and could have won it at the end.

"No-one would ask for the problems we've got at the minute, but I do think it's incredibly exciting because these situations bring the best out in us season in, season out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it almost seems like the tougher the situation, the better we become.

"The staff have stepped up this week and been even better than they already were, and tonight I've seen players fight, determination and quality at times, and I'm really encouraged.

"I think it's a fantastic challenge for us and everybody's right up for it."

On the absence of midfielder Evans due to an ankle injury, Millington said: "We're waiting on the results of a scan but it's not going to be a quick one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's definitely going to be a number of weeks. How many weeks, I don't know yet.

"You're gutted more for the lads initially. Jack Evans has been an absolute warrior for us this season, and he is arguably the best midfielder in the division.

"So it seems really unfair that he's done so much to get us in the position we're in and then he might potentially miss out on the highs we could experience come the end of the season.

"For us, he's a massive loss, like Sam Johnson. Huge loss.

"Since Will Smith came out of the team, Festus Arthur has stepped in and it was almost seamless, so losing him is huge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it's tough for us, but I think it brings the best out of us, we come alive, and we respond.

"We tend to end up being even better because it's huge motivation, not just to be successful over the course of the season, but even more against the odds.

"So we say bring it on. Whatever challenges we face, we'll overcome them."

The Halifax manager felt the draw at Woking was a fair result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Probably a draw was about right, we've played the better football but their style has created more box entries and more scrambles around the 18-yard box, so I'd say on the balance of play, a point each is probably fair," he said.

"We were in the ascendancy for the first 35 minutes and then there were a flurry of what I felt were soft free-kicks given against us and that bedded us in.

"At that point, Woking started to go more direct, pump the ball longer, whereas they tried to play in the first half-hour and our press had been really effective.

"But then they've had that flurry of set pieces and then that turns into long throws and we've had to defend our box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The really pleasing thing for me is I know the quality in this group, I know how talented they are, but what we need at this stage of the season, especially given the challenges we're facing with the number of quality players we've lost, the question is can we scap and fight and earn the right to take points out of games, and that's what we did tonight."

On debutant goalkeeper Toby Savin, who has joined on loan from Shrewsbury Town, Millington said: "He was someone Gareth McClelland was made aware of.

"I spoke to Dean Brennan after Barnet played Altrincham on Saturday and obviously Toby had a short spell there and I said we might need to bring someone in, and he immediately recommended him.

"I know the high standards Dean has, particularly with goalkeepers, he's very demanding of his goalkeeprs, so his recommendation went a long way to reassuring me that Toby was the right man to bring in."