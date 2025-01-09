"It does seem as though things have turned around" - Southend United v FC Halifax Town: Opposition Focus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We spoke to Chris Phillips from the Southend Echo for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town’s opponents on Saturday.

What form are Southend in ahead of the game?

“Southend’s results have become a lot more consistent recently. It’s three wins in a row in all competitions now and five wins in the last seven so it does seem as though things have turned around. However, every time things start to go Southend’s way this season something goes wrong and it is a massive blow this week that Luton have decided to recall top scorer Bim Pepple from his loan spell. He will be a huge miss.”

Where can the team finish in the league this season do you think? “As I just mentioned I was feeling a lot more positive prior to Pepple being recalled. Southend are six points behind the play-offs and I think a place in the top seven remains very much the aim this season. For that to happen now though, a striker within the squad will need to step up and show the kind of form they haven’t really been able to produce on a consistent basis so far. I’m certain Southend will be looking to try and bring in a striker as well but it’s the hardest position to find. Every team wants a striker it seems and it’s tough to find the right one. But I do feel the success of Pepple’s replacement will ultimately have a big say on where Southend finish this season.”

What have successful visiting teams at Roots Hall this season done to get a result there? “Score! All Southend’s wins at home this season have come along with a clean sheet. Being entirely honest nothing too outrageous springs to mind. I think it’s just been a case of getting the basics right really and being well organised. There’s often not much in the games at this level so it’s probably as simple as just taking your chances really.”

Who will be your main dangermen on Saturday and why?

“Gus Scott-Morriss has 10 goals from right wing-back this season. His energy down the right hand side is excellent and I believe he’s scored at home to Halifax in the last two seasons so if he’s available I’m certain he will be looking to keep that run going.”

What style of play can Halifax expect to come up against? “Southend like to keep the ball and are patient when in possession. They have attack minded wing-backs who like to get forward as much as possible too.”

Any injuries or suspensions? “Gus Scott-Morriss and James Golding both missed Saturday’s game with Southport due to illness. Adam Crowther and Josh Walker have also been sidelined by injuries. We’re talking to Kevin Maher tomorrow so I’ll know more then but the last I heard they were still waiting on the results of their scans.”

Likely line up and formation? (3-5-2): Andeng Ndi, Scott-Morriss, Taylor, Golding, Ralph, Bridge, Miley, Morton, Coker, Kendall, Bonne.