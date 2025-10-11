"It just keeps that feel-good factor we've got going" - Lakeland pleased to see Shaymen progress in FA Cup after win at Southport

Adam Lakeland

Town boss Adam Lakeland says he was pleased to see his team progress into the first round of the FA Cup after their 3-1 win at Southport.

Two goals from Will Harris and one from Josh Hmami saw Halifax ease past National League North side Southport.

"We definitely deserved to win the game," Lakeland said.

"First-half, it was just a proper cup tie wasn't it, but I thought as soon as we had that two-goal advantage, we had control of the game and if anything, we probably should have scored another one and killed it off.

"It was always going to be a difficult game and a banana skin for us, and I'm just pleased we'e managed to get the win and progress."

Lakeland admitted his team had some wrinkles that needed to be ironed out from the first-half.

"The first-half, we were a bit loose with our play at times, potential transitions, we didn't get the first or second pass right," he said.

"That then meant they could pinch it off us and go and attack our final third, which resulted a in a couple of shots Sam had to save or set-plays, that they're a threat from.

"We just needed to be a bit tidier in our play, and play with a bit more quality and control in the second-half, and I felt we did.

"But for as loose as I felt we were in that first-half at times, every time we got in the final third, we looked like we could score.

"But we've had that threat now for weeks, we look like we can create chance and score goals in every game, which is really important in games like this when you're maybe not quite at your fluent best, but you've still got goals in you.

"Because if you haven't, in games like that, you lose them."

Town have now scored 19 goals in their last eight matches in all competitions.

"We've got good players, we do a lot of practice and repitition on the training ground, patterns we run through, players being in the right areas," Lakeland said when asked what he put that down to.

"The quality of the individuals we've got, and the confidence and belief we try and instill in them too, it's probably a combination of all those factors."

Lakeland confirmed winger David Kawa will be out for between four to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.

On Angelo Cappello's inclusion after his international call up by Belize, Lakeland said: "He didn't want to travel on this occasion.

"I think he'd have had to travel to Chicago for a friendly and he felt it wasn't the right thing for him to do.

"We granted him permission to travel but he opted not to and we fully support his decision."

Josh Hmami picked up his fifth yellow card of the season but will still be eligible for next Saturday's league game at Truro.

"Cautions don't count for the league, it's just dismissals," Lakeland clarified.

"I thought it was a ridiculous yellow card the ref gave him.

"He didn't commit many fouls at all, and Jordan Keane fouled him half-a-dozen times.

"He got three last warnings, yet Josh committed one or two and got a yellow card.

"The last time we had that ref was Woking at home, and he gave three penalties and a lot of people battered him for that.

"After the game, I said at least he was consistent, and if he gives one, he did the right thing giving all three.

"But today, I felt it was the complete opposute. He was so inconsistent.

"It was ridiculous at times. Angelo Cappello got a yellow card, he's committed one foul right out on the touchline when the lad's touch has gone off the pitch.

"But our lads are getting repeatedly fouled by the same players and they're just not getting pulled up.

"It just baffles me sometimes what they're seeing and when you ask for an explanation, some of the waffle they come out with is ridiculous."

On who he would like in the first round of the FA Cup, the Town manager said: "I've not really thought about it.

"You either want a massive club that's either a local rival or has a big fan base so you can test yourself in a good environment, or you want another winnable game to progress and keep your run going.

"I'm not all that fussed but hopefully it's a tie that whets the appetite of the supporters because I thought they were tremendous today.

"Somebody told me we'd sold 400 tickets, which is tremendous and I'm really pleased for them that we've progressed because they've not had a lot to shout about in this competition for a few years.

"So for us to get into the first round, it just keeps that feel-good factor we've got going."