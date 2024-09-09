Chris Millington says he is encouraged by his team's performances and insists the goals will come.

The Shaymen host Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night having taken four points from their last two games, the latest being a 0-0 draw at Hartlepool on Saturday.

And the Halifax manager is positive about where his side are at ahead of their clash with The Latics.

"It really is starting to come together, all the various aspects of our play," he said.

"We knew August was going to be difficult anyway because of all the oppositions we were going to face, but it was made even tougher by the absentees in the squad.

"So it was a real tough opening made even harder by injury problems.

"But now we're seeing all the different aspects of our play coming together - two clean sheets and on Saturday we showed some really positive aspects to our possession, we showed an ability to play through a really well organised and hard-working opposition.

"So we've just got to put a little finishing touch on that and starting converting some of that really good possession into goals.

"But given what we've had to overcome in the first part of the season, we're really pleased with where we're at performance wise."

When asked how Town can start converting more efforts into goals, with just one in their last three matches and only five in their first seven games, Millington said: "It's just minutes on the pitch really.

"Flo Hoti's only a couple of games back, Billy Waters has just had his first game since the back end of last season, Scott High's come into the club last week, Andrew Oluwabori is now getting the attention of two or three defenders when we have possession.

"So the players are learning how to deal with things and get into the flow of things this season, but it'll come.

"There's a lot of quality in the team and if we play as well as that with the ball, then there won't be many games when we don't score."

On the recent additions of midfielder Scott High and striker Billy Waters on loan, both of whom made their debuts at Hartlepool on Saturday, Millington said: "It's always been exciting because of the technical ability, but the one area that's rightly been questioned is how much know-how in the group is there, because it's so young.

"Although Scott's not a senior player in years, he's certainly got some fantastic experience under his belt for his relatively tender years.

"And obviously Billy's still in his prime as a footballer but has some wonderful experiences throughout his career to date, so they can bring that experience to the group and that'll only help us get better."

Oldham are expected to bring a strong away following for Tuesday night's game, which Millington anticipates having a special tmosphere under the Shay lights.

"Saturday was great, it was a really, really enjoyable atmosphere," he said.

"Hartlepool did their bit but without the travelling support and how vocal they were, I don't think the atmosphere would have been half of what it was, it was fantastic.

"It made for a really enjoyable occasion.

"Tuesday will be even better I'd hope. They'll bring a fair few, they're always vocal.

"And likewise, when there's a decent away following at The Shay, the Halifax Town fans are second to none, they'll match it and better it, I'm absolutely certain."