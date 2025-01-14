"It was a game plan executed perfectly," says Cooper after Shaymen win at Gateshead

Andy Cooper

Assistant manager Andy Cooper said Town executed their game plan perfectly in their impressive 3-1 win at Gateshead.

The win puts Halifax back within touching distance of the play-offs, thanks to goals from Owen Bray, Andrew Oluwabori and Max Wright.

"It was a game plan executed perfectly," said Cooper, who confirmed manager Chris Millington was serving the first of a three game touchline ban.

"It was exactly how we know games against Gateshead go, especially away from home.

"They've got a clear identity and they're very good at it, as their league position over the last two seasons suggests, regardless of personnel.

"They've lost players to clubs in the Football League, like ourselves, but they recruit well and have players who can slot into those positions.

"We know it's not a game for the purists and it's more of a tactical game, but we're really proud of it because we feel we've executed a game plan perfectly.

"Barring a soft penalty and a couple of saves from Sam we'd expect him to make, we;re just a final pass or decision in the final third away from a comprehensive win, which is really exciting at this stage of the season."

The Shaymen repeatedly pounced on sloppy or misplaced passes in defence by Gateshead in a hard-working and well organised display.

"We've worked on it relentlessly against them in previous games, and their manager recognised it in his pre-match comments and spoke about how good we are off the ball and that we force the ball into areas teams don't want to play in," Cooper said.

"So they might have the ball but we have control because we force passes into straight lines in midfield and are able to nick it and then go towards goal with quality.

"We just lacked that final pass, which was disappointing because I felt we could have put the game to bed by half-time with the quality we showed.

"They were always going to have spells in the second-half and the momentum changed a bit with the soft penalty, but it was great to respond and come through at the end with a strong performance that hopefully sends a message to all the supporters that we're in a good place and we've got to back it up again on Saturday."

Striker Zak Emmerson and midfielder Owen Bray both impressed in rare starts, with Bray scoring and Emmerson getting two assists.

"Zak hasn't scored but he's assisted two, the second being a really good bit of play where he's come off the shoulder with a good bit of movement, got his shot away," Cooper said.

"I thought he showed a performance that we and the fans know he's capable of and he'll only improve the more minutes he gets on the pitch.

"But he needed building up, like young players do when they come to us, they need time to adapt to the training, to how we play.

"He's also had a hamstring injury with the increased training load, but he's come back and looked really sharp.

"Owen was very bright as well. He's more than capable of sticking to a game plan without the ball, and he nicked possession a lot for us in that central area of the pitch and then showed great quality with some of his passing, and obviously his goal.

"There was no fear from us to put those players in, knowing we didn't have Billy, Cookie or Flo.

"We had faith these lads could perform at this level, in a game as important as this.

"And I'd credit the fans who really got behind the lads as well, you could hear them tonight."

It was Town's first game since the 0-0 draw at Altrincham on Boxing Day.

"We've been hampered in terms of games and preparation in the last few weeks and i felt there were moments where we looked a bit off it," Cooper said..

"We did tire, but when you don't have much of the ball you're clearly having to do more work.

"There were elements of the game that weren't as sharp as we wanted and I think there is growth there for us to do better.

"It wasn't a complete performance.

"It was quite a heavy pitch that only thawed out today, it was frozen yesterday.

"The biggest challenge has been not having a training ground for ten days, we've used four different venues to train at and some days, we've not been able to get on a training pitch.

"So it's been a challenge trying to find places to train but you've got to give credit to the players because they've embraced it.

"We've adapted, got on with it and fully committed to the plan."