"It was a really good team performance," says Town boss Lakeland after win at Gateshead

Town boss Adam Lakeland said his side produced a good team performance in their 2-1 win at Gateshead.

A Jay Turner-Cooke penalty and a goal from David Kawa saw Halifax fight back after going 1-0 down in the first-half.

"I thought we started the game very brightly, should have been ahead," Lakeland said.

"Obviously then get a penalty, miss a penalty, concede a penalty, fall behind, react.

"Over the course of the 90 minutes, I felt we were well worthy winners.

"I felt it was a really good team performance, in difficult conditions.

"It was important we came here and got three points, so I'm delighted for the players and the supporters that we've managed to do that."

The game was played in driving rain, with increasing amounts of standing water appearing on the pitch as the match went on.

But Lakeland felt it was right to play the game, and for it to carry on.

"Obviously I'm going to say that because we've won," he said.

"When we first arrived, the referee had a bit of concern over the far side of the pitch where the ball just wasn't running as true, or wasn't bonbcing as consistently as it was in other areas.

"You've got to give the groundsman credit because he got on it with the roller and forks.

"I felt it was alright for the first half-an-hour and then it came down a bit heavier in that last ten, 15 minutes and as we were heading into half-time, I turned round to Sam (Walker) and said 'I'll be amazed if this game ends'.

"But the ref at half-time just said if there were any concerns over it, he'd let us know during the break and we heard nothing, so we just got out there and carried on.

"I think it's fair to say it was difficult conditions for everybody, certainly n the last 20 minutes, lads running with the ball and it was getting stuck in the water, maybe not bouncing as true.

"But it was only in little patches.

"There's no benefit whatsoever to that game not finishing, for us or Gateshead.

"We're both in the National League Cup, we've got a lot of games coming up, having to replay the game doesn't favour anybody, when you're so deep into it.

"I've talked about a couple of referee's performances which I felt were below-par, but I thought he did really well today, to keep the game going.

"He managed the game, given the conditions, incredibly well, as well as the safety and well-being of the players, which wasn't once in doubt, despite the conditions.

"He deserves credit for that."

The Town bos said his team showed character to come from behind, and play in challenging conditions, and get the win.

"I think you've got to show character in every game at this level to win games," he said.

"When the conditions are as they were today, you've got to dig in, work hard.

"It's little things, with the pitch being so wet, it naturally makes it more heavy, and the kits the lads are wearing are absolutely sopping wet.

"All these little things make it much more physically and mentally more challenging.

"But I can't question the character of this team anyway, not just today, but we've seen it upteen times.

"The character to dig in, come back and keep going, and I felt once we got ourselves in a position to win the game, I had very little doubt we would.

"That's testament to the players."

On the three penalties awarded in the match, Lakeland said: "If he gives the first, he's probably got to give them all.

"I thought they all looked a bit soft but I'll have to watch them all back.

"The only thing we were slightly aggrieved with was the one given against us, Shaun Hobson was booked, but for our second penalty, it's a very similar thing with someone off-the-ball holding, and their lad didn't get booked.

"That's the only thing we were questioning, but if there's that holding and not releasing the player, then he's probably got to give them all."

Defender Dylan Crowe went off with a groin injury, and will be assessed on Monday.

Midfielder Cody Johnson is expected to be OK despite going off with a hip problem.