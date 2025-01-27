"It'd be fantastic if we can keep this group together" - Millington hopeful that Town will avoid losing any star players before January transfer window closes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town boss Chris Millington remains hopeful that the club will survive the January transfer window without losing any of their star players.

Halifax have sold Milli Alli and Kane Thompson-Sommers at the end of the previous two transfer windows, but Millington says there is nothing yet to indicate he will see any of his current squad heading out of the exit door.

"I've said a few times, I don't want to count my chickens but at the moment there's nothing proactive or serious happening that would concern me," he told the Courier.

"You do tend to hear whispers here and there but I'm really hopeful we'll go into February with the same group of players.

"But experience tells me I mustn't get too far ahead of myself."

Millington says it would be a boost to keep his squad together given their promosing position in the table - Town are only outside of the top seven on goal difference - and their form, with Halifax losing just once in the league in the last two months.

"I don't want to have to spend February, when we've got a really hectic schedule, trying to blood players in and trying to fix issues that come because we've lost someone in an untimely way," he said.

"We don't want to be dropping points on the back of that type of scenario, so it'd be fantastic if we can keep this group together because it's just starting to show a level of maturity and what they're truly capable of.

"But each player needs each other, so we want to keep them together as best as we can."

The Shaymen could even see someone added to their squad, with the club being linked to a deal for Brentwood Town striker Daniel Ogunleye.

"He came in and trained with us for a few days last week," Millington said.

"At the moment there are ongoing conversations but nothing conclusive."