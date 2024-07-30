Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Smith says he is looking forwards, not backwards, as he embarks on a new chapter of his career with FC Halifax Town.

The defender joined The Shaymen after a five year spell at Harrogate came to an end this summer.

Smith won promotion to League Two and the FA Trophy with Harrogate, but fell down the pecking order after a serious cruciate ligament injury in April 2022.

"I really enjoyed, had some nice memories and a good bit of success," Smith said.

"It was just a bit of a freak injury really, towards the end of that season."

Smith had to have surgery and was out for just under a year.

"It was long, watching lots of football but not playing any. It's not very nice," he said.

"But you've just got to crack on with the recovery and work hard."

Smith returned towards the end of the following season, but by then, his place at Harrogate was no longer guaranteed.

"It set me back a good amount of time but I'm looking forward now, not backwards," he said.

Loan spells at Scunthorpe and York over the last two seasons helped Smith get back playing.

"It took me a while to get back into the routine of first-team football and get sharpness and fitness," he said.

"It was confidence as well, because it's a bit of a scary, weird feeling when you first get back into it after you've had a big injury.

"But now, you don't really think about it too much."

Smith grew up in Leeds and was coached by his father as a youngster.

"My dad used to be my manager when I played for my local teams, he was the one that really got me into football," he said.

"As I got older I started to take it a bit more seriously and tried to work my way up."

Smith joined Barnsley as a 15-year-old, making his debut against Bradford in November 2018 in the Football League Trophy, but first-team chances were limited.

"That's why I left Barnsley, to get some first-team football," he said.

He found it at Harrogate, and now hopes to find it again at Halifax.

"I think it's a good platform, to go out and play every game," he said.

"To have success with this team, it's what we all want.

"It's a fresh start, it'll do me the world of good.

"When you're a loan player, it's not your club, if you get what I mean.

"It's nice to feel wanted by a manager, he wants you to be here and he wants you to be part of the success for the team.

"It's a good feeling and it's good to have found a new home.

"They did really well last season, the manager's ideas and plans, the club as a whole, it's a very good, stable club.

"The location is good for me and my family, we can stay up north, so the whole package really."

Despite only being 25, Smith is one of the oldest players in the Halifax squad.

"It's good though, having a young squad because everyone's hungry for success and wants to get better, wants to improve," he said.

"I've looked back at last year and looked at the results and the games, they did really well last year - it's a good, young, hungry group so I definitely think it works.

"I don't think it's a problem, I think it's something we should embrace.

"I still see myself as fairly young also but I think I can help the lads, especially the younger ones.

"I'll guide them and help them where I can, but we're a team, we'll help each other through this season and I'm sure we'll do well again."

Describing himself as a defender, Smith said: "An all-rounder really. First and foremost, as a defender we have to defend, so that's blocking shots or making clearances.

"But also, I like to have the ball as well and pass it, so a bit of both.

"Towards the back end of last season with York, they were trying to play out from the back, so I've got used to that.

"It's the way forward, you can't just expect to lump it and get results.

"Some teams are good at it, some teams aren't, but I think there has to be a game-plan and the gaffer has got one, with the details we've had in training, I'm sure it'll work."

Smith has played in the National League before with Harrogate and York.

"It's changed a bit over the last three or four years," he said.

"When I was with Harrogate in the National League, it was a bit more long ball, really physical and every team was big.