"It's absolutely possible and expected that we maintain a strong play-off push," says Millington despite Town's injury crisis

Chris Millington insists Halifax's play-off push can be maintained despite the club's injury crisis.

Sam Johnson and Festus Arthur both picked up suspected season-ending injuries in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Oldham, making it seven players now on the sidelines, as well as Max Wright, Jo Cummings, Adan George, Will Smith and Scott High.

But the Town boss is adamant that his side can overcome such adveristy and keep fighting for promotion from the National League.

"I'm gutted for the lads because they've all played a part so far this season and would have continued to play a significant part had they remained fit," Millington told the Courier.

Chris Millington

"So I'm gutted for them.

"It's a blow for the team, we don't want to lose our experienced, best players and that's what we're doing at the minute.

"But in some respects, this is what we do best at our club.

"Lads wait in the wings, they work hard, they prepare themselves and when the opportunity arises, they step up and they perform.

"That's what we've got to do now.

"There's a part of me that's excited to see what the lads coming in can do and I have every faith they'll be able to maintain the success the injured lads have given us the platform to achieve."

Millington added: "There's no hiding the fact that we've lost some very, very good footballers and lads who, in my time at the club, are among the best players we've had are no longer available to us for the rest of the season.

"But this is the time when, actually, me and the staff can contribute a bit more.

"We can work a bit harder to prepare the lads coming in, we can work a bit harder to make sure the opposition analysis is done right and no stone is left unturned in our preparation, and we can work that bit harder to get absolutely everything out of the players left available to us, and we'll do that.

"This is when we really earn our coin and I expect us to at least maintain our play-off push, if not improve it."

The Town boss insists belief among the squad and the staff has not been affected by the club's injury crisis.

"None whatsoever, it just means we've got to be better in a number of areas and we've got to pull out all the stops to be thoroughly prepared," he said.

"The lads have got to be willing to go to war for the cause and situations like this have brought the best out of me, the staff and the club in the last few seasons.

"So if anything, it'll just motivate us to do even better and I don't have any doubt in saying that.

"I think people are going to see what a fantastic football club it is, especially when the chips are down and things look really tough.

"To some on the outside, it'll look impossible and it would be for them.

"But it ain't for us, it's absolutely possible and expected that we maintain a strong play-off push and keep working hard to try and achieve what we set out to at the start of the season."

And Millington is optimistic that, should Town win the play-offs, they will be admitted to the Football League despite question marks hanging over the ground share with Halifax Panthers and Huddersfield Giants.

"From what limited knowledge I have of it, I'm quietly confident that it'll be OK," he said.

It's been an unexpected mid-season rebuild for Millington, who has already brought in Lewis Leigh, Josh Emmanuel and Sean Tarima recently, and is expected to add more new faces ahead of tonight's game with Woking.

"We were having a little giggle among the staff saying when the opposition manager sees the starting 11, he won't be able to predict what the shape is we're playing or what tactics we're going for because at 9 o'clock yesterday morning, we didn't know ourselves!" he joked.

"It'll throw him a curve ball as well, but perversely, we're quite excited because we know this brings the best out in us, we know this will really test and challenge us.

"But we know we've done it time and time again in the last few seasons and absolutely brought the best out of what looked like impossible situations.

"So it's an exciting opportunity for everybody."

On opponents Woking, who are 19th in the National League, two points above the drop zone but with two games in hand, Millington said: "Since Neal Ardley came in, Woking have really turned their fortunes around.

"I know they're not out of the woods yet in terms of the bottom end of the table but I think I said when they came up to The Shay, player for player, the team sheet there is very strong.

"It's just about making it more cohesive.

"It's going to be a very, very difficult game, particularly with the 11 we're putting out, we've not had a lot of time to work on things with them, just one match prep session, which isn't ideal.

"So it will be a test for us but we'll go into it with a clear idea of what we want to do and I've got absolutely no doubt we'll get absolutely 100 per cent out of every player who pulls on the shirt."