"It's been a long time coming," says a relieved Town boss Millington after Shaymen secure play-off finish

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Millington admitted he was relieved to see his Town side finally clinch their place in the play-offs after their 1-0 win at home to Braintree.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Senior's late goal secured Town's top seven finish with a game to spare as they got the better of strugglers Braintree at The Shay.

"Relieved, it's been a long time coming," Millington told the Courier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We should have been established in there a long time ago, and we would have been.

Chris Millington

"Had we not had the disruption through injuries that we've had, we would have secured a play-off place much earlier than we have.

"But it is a relief to do it and I'm pleased we've done it at home because the away fans have had a lot to cheer this year - we've got the second best away record in the division and we are very, very good away from home - but we've struggled at home.

"We've striuggled with the pitch, we've struggled with the atmosphere, it's not always been the prettiest at home so I'm glad the home fans have witnessed us securing a play-off place because it gives them something to celebrate and something to get behind should we do well enough to get a home tie."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the second successive season Halifax have achieved a top seven finish under Millington.

"We've got to look at it over the course of a number of seasons," he said.

"The years I've been in charge we've won a trophy at Wembley and finished in the top half every season.

"We've finished in the play-offs twice and potentially we can now go on and win games in the play-offs, which we've not done for a long time as a club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All this against the backdrop of one of the lowest budgets in the league, against the backdrop of having the youngest team in the league, against the backdrop of raising a significant amount of money in player sales, players who've come in for nothing that we';ve developed and sold for significant amounts of money.

"So there's an awful lot to celebrate and I think sometimes people forget we aren't operating in the same realm off the field as our peers, the likes of Oldham, Rochdale, Southend, Altrincham, Forest Green, York City.

"Some of these clubs are five and six times the playing budget that we are if you believe the rumours and most of them are at least double.

"We don't go out there seeking credit for the work we do.

"We expect to compete, we expect to win games in the division, we expect to be fighting for promotion, but sometimes among the fans, a bit of recognition that we're punching above our wieght woudl be much appreciated."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Town have sealed their top seven place with a game to spare ahead of the final day clash at Weadstone.

"We didn't want to be going to Wealdstone having to win," Millington admitted.

"We will go there to win, don't get me wrong, we'll absolutely set out to go and win that game because we want to finish as high a we possibly can.

"But we didn't want to be going there needing to get a win because it is a young group and it would just have put added, unnecesary pressure on them because we could and should have secured our play-off place earlier."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Town boss said his side deserved the win against Braintree.

"I think so yeah, I thought we played a lot better," he said.

"I thought we had large spells of control in the game.

"The fact they needed points (meant) they were always going to throw things at us but I thought on the balance of the game, we had the better spells of possession, the better spells of territory and one or two very good chances.

"We looked at some things as a group around trying to return to the type of energy and the type of work ethic we showed against Fylde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think the lads played particularly badly on Monday, certainly up until the sending-off when the game obviously changes.

"But we needed more of that consistent energy and athleticism that we showed against Fylde, and that was present today from the word go.

"The tone is always set by your strikers in that regard and I thought both Daniel and Luca had really good first-halves, both in and out of possession."

On match-winner Senior, Millington said: "Without him and Galvin, we would be in trouble. Both in and out of possession, they've both been absolute colossues.

"In the last ten games they've both played brilliantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ryan Galvin's played with a new found authority, he looks like a senior player, and Adam Senior's just getting better and better.

"He's a really exciting prospect. Still only a baby in terms of his age as a defender but he plays with such maturity and he's a joy to work with.

"So I'm really pleased he got the all important goal.

"We want our strikers to score more, for sure, but he doesn't get anywhere near the credit he deserves, so maybe a few more people will take notice of him if he's weighing in with goals as well."

Millington wants to see other areas of the team start chipping in with goals though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone really, wing-backs can weigh in with more contributions, midfielders can definitely weigh in with more contributions," he said.

"We can definitely be more creative. We've only got one or two who are really stepping up in terms of creativity in the final third, so there's pressure on other units within the team to step up in that sense.

"But of course, forwards are judged on their goals and at the moment they're not scoring enough."

Festus Arthur was forced off in the first-half with a quad strain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was adamant he was fit and ready to play and the physio department cleared him knowing it was early and it was a risk," said Millington.

"But we felt we needed that voice to get us going, needed the organisation he offered and I felt he helped establish that in the game.

"So he certainly did his job for us in that sense, but we'll have to assess him and see where he's up to."

And Daniel Nkrumah went off at half-time with an ankle injury.

"That's just a knock so hopefully that's something and nothing and will pass with a bit of rest, but we'll see," Millington said.