We spoke to Matthew Panting from Kent Online for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town's opponents on Saturday.

What have you made of Ebbsfleet's start to the season?

It’s fair to say with one point from five matches it’s been a slow start. By their own admission, the Fleet have been giving soft goals away so far this campaign so the clean sheet at Braintree on Monday would have been a welcome step in the right direction for manager Danny Searle.

What were the major incoming and outgoings in their squad over the summer?

GRAVESEND, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Dominic Poleon of Ebbsfleet United has a shot during the Emirates FA Cup Second Round match between Ebbsfleet United and Fleetwood Town at Stonebridge Road on November 27, 2022 in Gravesend, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Loan signings played a key role at the end of last season for the Fleet so those players departed. Ebbsfleet also saw defender Myles Kenlock join Barnet on a long-term deal along with midfielder Billy Clifford. With regards to incomings, there were players with no shortage of experience moving to Stonebridge Road. The likes of Jim Kellermann (Woking), Wes Fonguck (Southend) and Lewis Page (Dagenham) are well versed to National League football while centre-back Tom Dallison was a seasoned campaigner with Colchester and Crawley.

Do you think they have a better or worse squad this season than last season?

Points will be the ultimate judge of that so it’s probably too early in the season to say. Last year there was the post-championship bounce having won National League South, they don’t have that luxury this time around but there’s a long way to go.

How do you rate their chances of survival this season?

There’s no doubt Ebbsfleet want to establish themselves in the league this season but that’s easier said than done given the level of investment and quality at other clubs. If they can improve their defensive record and get their injured forward players back fit then they’ve got every chance of climbing away from the bottom four.

Who are their main dangermen and why?

With so many forwards injured, there’s even more on the shoulders of Dominic Poleon. He’s already off the mark this campaign and is a constant threat to defences.

Will they see Saturday as a chance to kick start their campaign do you think?

It’s a chance to build on the point at Braintree from Monday and to get that all-important first win. The margins are normally quite small in this division so if they can get their noses in front then they’ll be hopeful Saturday is the day they get their season up and running.

What's their style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

We’ve seen three at the back and four at the back so far so much will depend on who is available. The Fleet do like to pass the ball but they will go more direct if they have to at times.

Injuries/suspensions?

Strikers has been the biggest issue. Rakish Bingham and Nathan Odokonyero were both injured in pre-season and have since been joined on the treatment table by Kwame Thomas and Dominic Samuel, the latter coming off early on at Braintree last time out.

Likely line up and formation?

It’s hard to call what the manager will do as no-one has grabbed the shirt with both hands to date but Danny Searle is quite a loyal boss when it comes to players performing so he might want to keep as close as he can to the starting XI from Braintree, given it was Ebbsfleet’s first clean sheet of the season. Obviously Dominic Poleon will replace Dominic Samuel in attack.