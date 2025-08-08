"It's been quite a feat" - New pitch at The Shay finally ready for action

A new hybrid pitch at the Shay Stadium, built to FIFA standards, is now ready for kick-off.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mix of grass and synthetic material provides a high-quality surface, safeguarding the ongoing playing of football and rugby league at the stadium, the council says.

Work to upgrade the pitch saw the old surface fully removed, and the rebuilding, re-layering and re-seeding of a brand new pitch surface. This has included new drainage and laser grading to ensure accurate levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ready for action for the new football season, the pitch is more durable and more weather-resistant, has a consistent playing surface and reduced maintenance needs, and recovers faster while keeping the look of natural grass.

From left: Damian Clayton, CEO of Halifax Panthers; Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities; Ken Davy, Chairman, Huddersfield Giants

The work was carried out by Chappelow Sports Turf Ltd and mainly funded by a grant from the Football Foundation, with the remaining cost shared by Calderdale Council, Halifax Panthers RLFC and FC Halifax Town.

The first game to be played on the new surface is set to be FC Halifax Town’s home match against Forest Green Rovers on August 23.

Coun Danielle Durrans, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, said: “We know how much rugby and football mean to people in Calderdale. Upgrading the Shay pitch means greater playing certainty and quality for the clubs and fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been quite a feat, battling challenges like heavy downpours and old drawings making it tricky to locate the culvert needed for the new drainage. All the hard teamwork and meticulous attention to detail has paid off, with the pitch looking luscious and ready for action.

The new pitch at the Shay

“As a fitting legacy, I’m pleased that some of the old pitch now has a new home at Heath RUFC, bringing benefits to the local community.”

Damian Clayton MBE, CEO, Halifax Panthers, said: “We’re incredibly excited to return home to The Shay on Sunday, September 7 for our final scheduled home fixture of the season against Widnes. The new hybrid surface is a top-quality pitch that truly reflects our Best in Class ambitions — proud, professional, and built for the future.

“It’s a real statement of intent, not just for the Panthers but for the wider sporting community in Calderdale. We’re grateful to all involved in delivering this transformation and can’t wait to see it come to life on game day and enhance the lived experience for players and supporters alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Bosomworth, Chairman of FC Halifax Town, commented: “It has been four years in the ‘making’ and it will be a total relief and pleasure to enjoy a pitch that is fit for purpose. A huge thank you needs to go to the Football Foundation for the provision of the grant and to all others who have made this project come to realisation by giving time and expertise along with financial support over and above the grant.

Overhead view of The Shay

“Hopefully days of being glued to the weather forecast may now be a thing of the past!”

Ken Davy, Huddersfield Giants Chairman, commented: “I am delighted to see how well the new pitch has progressed. This will have a really positive impact on both of the clubs and fans’ entertainment. Soccer fans in particular should benefit from no longer having to suffer frequent cancellations.”

Options for the long-term future of the stadium continue to be progressed in line with the cabinet recommendations, the council added.