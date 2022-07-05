"It's moving along nicely" - Shaymen boss Millington hopes to have two new signings by the end of the week

That would take the Halifax squad up to 18 with the additions this summer of Jack Hunter, Sam Smart, Jamie Stott, Tylor Golden and Mani Dieseruvwe.

"I'd hope we'll have at least one more done by the end of this week, possibly two, so it's moving along nicely at the moment," said Millington.

When asked how many other negotiations the club was involved in, the Town boss said: "Not many at the moment. There are loose negotiations going on with some who are also in loose negotiations with other clubs.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"So at the moment, two by the end of this week would be progress and then we go into next week, when the games start, with possibly another couple a bit closer."

Millington added: "There's no pressure on us really because of the quality we've currently got in the building.

"We've got a number of players who can play at least two positions equally as well, so we are well covered, but we want to make sure we get the right people in rather than just rushing to get bodies in to fill the spaces."

Defender Stott joined Town last week on a one-year deal with an option of another year.

"He's 24 now but he's still in my mind a good, young, left-sided centre-half," said Millington, who worked with Stott at Curzon Ashton.

"He's progressed continually in terms of developing his ability. He's a good, honest, hard-working young pro.

"He's the type of lad we want to work with and I think we'll benefit from having him in the building and he'll benefit from the way we work, and I think it'll be a good arrangement for both."

On Stott being a left-footed centre-back, Millington said: "Style of play's important, so that balance of having somebody who's comfortable on the ball, able to play out, able to distribute the ball down that side of the pitch is really important, as much as it is to, as often as possible, have a right-footed centre-half.

"That's not to say we wouldn't play with players who are opposite footed but it helps in many occasions to just give that balance to the team."

Striker Mani Dieseruvwe also joined the club last week on a one-year contract, and Millington said he was a big target in his recruitment.

"I've been a big admirer of Mani since his Kidderminster days," said the Town boss.

"At Salford he's hurt teams I've been with, and I've watched his career progress.

"He was somebody who we spoke to last pre-season about potentially coming in, and he got a fantastic offer from Tranmere that he couldn't turn down.

"But I went after him aggressively again this season because he's such an exciting player, a good character and somebody who we need in this team.

"We need that player who can receive the ball in that area of the pitch and just add that layer of calm to our play while we get higher up the pitch and establish us in more dangerous areas with the ball at his feet.

"He was a very important target for us and we're delighted to have him here."

The presence of the 6ft 5in Dieseruvwe up-front will in contrast to the much shorter Billy Waters, who led the line last season for Town.

"We didn't have a real alternative to Billy, he offered some really important aspects of play to our team last season, and we didn't really have that alternative when it wasn't working," Millington said.

"Mani's an out-and-out number nine, he's got the ability to receive the ball with his back to goal, the ability to compete with centre-halves and win headers, the ability to run off the shoulder, the ability to finish in the box.

"He's got a great all-round ability for a number nine and I think the one thing we can offer him that maybe he hasn't been offered in recent seasons is that run of games, run of starts, and I think the fans will really see the benefit of having him in the team once we get going.

"He's well capable of scoring goals, he's got an ability to score all types of different goals.

"He will get the service off the players around him, and I'm excited to see how many he gets."

Millington would like to see the goals shared around the side next season, rather than all the onus being on the central striker to find the net.

"We had that excellent defensive record last year but we weren't prolific in our goalscoring ability, so there is a burden on a number of people to weigh in with more goals going into the season," he said.

"Some of that burden will be carried by Mani but it'll be carried by a number of others as well who'll be expected to contribute with more goals this season."

And on right-back Tylor Golden, who has signed on a one-year deal with a year's option, Millington said: "We've played against Tylor a number of times against Salford and always liked him, always been impressed with the way he plays.

"So when we knew he was available at the end of the season, he was somebody who we had initial conversations with and then that gathered momentum over the weekend and we're really pleased to be able to secure his services.

"We need full-backs who can defend one v one, they've got to have the ability to stop crosses, but they are an important of our possession in the opposition half as well.

"So there's a balance to be struck there, but they're a defender first and an attacker second."

Golden's arrival helps to fill the gap left by the departures of Tyrell Warren and Jay Benn.

"Knowing we had a slot for a starting right-back made it more important because I know that's what Tylor aspires to be, a regular starter," Millington said.

"So it became more attractive to him and I think that expectation of regular football is really appealing to him and I'd say that's what he needs at this stage of his career."

On the sale of Benn to League One side Lincoln City, Millington said: "We knew there were a lot of scouts watching a lot of our players this season, and we knew there were people watching Jay Benn.

"So when the interest came it wasn't a complete surprise, but the speed with which the momentum grew was maybe a bit of a surprise.

"But I'm really pleased he's got a really good move that can help him progress onto the next stage of his career."

While not revealing any figures, Millington said the deal for Benn does involve some add-ons in the Shaymen's favour.

"There's what we consider quite a significant figure for a young pro who's played the amount of games he has," Millington said.

"The chairman negotiated further add-ons which will be beneficial to the club quite a way into the future.

"It's always a shame to lose good young players, especially local lads, but he's got an opportunity that will benefit him longer term and the club have benefited as well, and will continue to do so as he continues to develop."

Millington says Benn would have started the season as first choice right-back at The Shay.

"I think that was maybe something that made the decision in his mind a bit harder, the fact that he loves Halifax, he came through the academy, he's worked really hard," Millington said.

"He's waited for his chance, taken it with both hands but then experienced the injury and the disappointment of that.

"He's got a really strong bond and relationship with the club so I know, going into this season and expecting to be the first-choice right-back, really made it a challenge for him.

"But ultimately the pull of a club in League One was too great for him."

Millington hopes no other players will be following Benn out of the exit door, but couldn't rule out the possibility.

"There's definitely interest in other players, we can't deny that," said the Town boss.

"We want to be successful in helping good young men progress their football careers, and players look at us as a viable avenue to come in, work hard, improve and then progress their careers via promotion or moving to a club at a higher level.

"So we have to be able to demonstrate that is a pathway, but only if that is right for the club.

"We're in a fortunate position of being an incredibly well-run club that doesn't necessarily need the money.

"We don't spend massive amounts of money, we live within our means, but what that means is we don't have to just take any offer that comes in for our players.

"We're able to wait for the right offer rather than just accept the first offer that comes in."

On whether he was expecting to start the season without losing any more players, Millington said: "Things change incredibly quickly in football, we've seen that with Jay Benn, but I'm working to prepare the current squad of players we've got to start the league season.

"At the moment that's the position we're in. I'd never rule out the possibility of that changing but certainly it's my intention to prepare this group of players to be able to begin the league season."

One player who won't be part of the Halifax squad is Chesterfield striker Akwasi Asante.

"He was certainly somebody who appealed to us originally but we believe, with the addition of Mani, we wouldn't have room for him in the squad," Millington said.

Town begin their pre-season schedule at Fylde on Tuesday night, a game in which Millington will field a different team in each half.

"With it being the opening pre-season game, we'd look to do two elevens, or close to it, so the vast majority of the lads will get 45 minutes each," he said.

"There'll definitely be some youth-team players involved, they've shown up really well in the early stages of pre-season, a couple of them have been fantastic and have earned the right to be involved in some of the pre-season games.

"And we'd expect to have one or two triallists still around as well."

Millington said there were six triallists at the club at the moment.

"By the end of this week we'll know more about who'll be staying with us and who'll be moving on," said the Town boss, who also expects a sixth friendly to be announced later this week.

Millington says the new club captain will be announced towards the end of pre-season

"As a group of staff we've had some discussions about the structure and the leadership group and that will obviously involve the captaincy," he said. "We have some players in mind for that."

Luke Summerfield, Jamie Allen and Kian Spence all missed training yesterday (Tuesday), but Millington said that was precautionary.