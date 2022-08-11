"It's our responsibility to go out and be better" - Town boss Millington on Saturday's home clash with Torquay

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shaymen lost 2-0 against The Bees and had debutant Jamie Stott sent-off.

They will aim to get their season up and running at home to Torquay United on Saturday, who drew 0-0 against Oldham on the opening day.

"We've all got to be better," said Millington.

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

"There was a lot of disappointment around the group and the staff afterwards.

"It's not about the result, it's about the performance. We didn't perform on the day and we came away very disappointed.

"There were contributing factors to that, but ultimately it's our responsibility to go out and be better, so we'll all be looking to do that this Saturday and I expect everybody from staff to the players to do more to try and win the game."

Millington wants his side to be better on the ball against Torquay, something which he felt contributed to last Saturday's loss.

"We're playing another team who will pose similar problems to those that Barnet offered," he said.

"They'll look to get the ball forward early, they'll keep looking to get it forward, and we've got to deal with that first and foremost.

"What we failed to do on Saturday, which is a key trait of ours, is to tidy up and then have a spell in possession to take some of the sting out of the opposition.

"That's something we've got to do much better.

"I'd always expect us to do that better at home anyway because the pitch will be well watered, it's a much bigger pitch and we'll look to control possession throughout parts of the game much better than we did on Saturday."

The Halifax manager has been pleased with what he's seen from his players since last Saturday's defeat.

"Both days have been excellent," he said.

"Monday was a real test and it required everybody to be absolutely at it from minute one to the final minute, and they were.

"We were a young group of players for the most part, and players who haven't had a lot of minutes in recent weeks.

"So to go and perform the way they did against a Premier League team was fantastic.

"And then on Tuesday, similar, we had a good long session and the lads were really at it, and a good number of them stayed out and got extras after the session technically and physically.

"The intensity and effort was fantastic."

Millington feels his squad will have the hunger to bounce back from the Barnet game.

"We're blessed with good characters throughout the group, the lads we've got are good, honest, hard-working pros and there are some really excellent characters within that group," he said.

"They're winners, they want to win, so we don't accept performances like Saturday and we'll all be going out looking to put it right, and with the privilege of being able to do it in-front of the home fans, we'll work exceptionally hard to get three points."

Millington said it was inevitable there would be changes for the Torquay match.

"We've got to keep it fresh, and we've got a strong squad that makes it competitive and it means there are lads sat on the bench and who didn't make the matchday squad who would be looking on and wanting to be involved," he said.

"As we go forward, that's the nature of having a strong, competitive squad. People have to be sharp and on their game more often than not."

Millington was tight-lipped about the future of Jamie Allen, but said the club's anticipated new signing was still on the cards.