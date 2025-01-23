"It's why I play football" - New signing Luca Thomas on his career so far, joining Halifax and what Town fans can expect from him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FC Halifax Town made a very good first impression on Luca Thomas.

The 20-year-old forward was part of the York City side who won 2-1 at The Shay earlier this season.

The Minstermen should have lost after a second-half battering from Town, but scored twice in stoppage time to claim all three points.

And Thomas, who was subbed off in the 77th minute, liked what he saw from the home side.

Luca Thomas

"That was my first start for York, I played on the right and the left-back on the day (Ryan Galvin), he nutmegged me and I've been trying to get him back in training, and I will get him back!," Thomas said.

"It was tough, they're hard-working lads. We didn't deserve to win that, but I really enjoyed the way they played, how aggressive they were.

"That's one of the reasons I wanted to come here because I knew what they were like."

Thomas says his two-and-a-half month loan at York was an eye-opener into the National League.

"It taught me a lot, it made me see that National League from a different perspective," he said.

"I'd never really seen the National League before but it definitely opened my eyes.

"There's some really good players, at Halifax too some of the quality is absolutely brilliant.

"I've got a lot of respect for the league now."

Thomas grew up in Bolton and was scouted by Manchester City, where he stayed for 10 years from the age of six.

"The on-the-ball stuff was ingrained into you right from the start, and all the way through," he said.

Thomas played with England international Rico Lewis at City and highly-rated midfielder Nico O'Reilly, but wasn't offered a scholarship and ended up at Leeds.

"I was fortunate that a lot of clubs wanted me at the time but I saw Leeds as one of the best ones," said Thomas, who played with current Halifax team-mates Harvey Sutcliffe, Owen Bray, Jack Jenkins and Jimiel Chikukwa there.

"I trained with the first-team a few times and was given the opportunity to understand what it takes to play at that level," he said.

"I had pre-season with the first-team last summer as well, which was a great experience."

And Thomas says his experience so far at Halifax has been a positive one, too.

"I've been here a few days now," he said.

"The lads have been brilliant, they've all welcomed me.

"It helps that I know a few of the lads, which has eased me into it.

"I've enjoyed training so far, it's been good."

Thomas will help to plug the gap left by the departure of Billy Waters, and in doing so, brings down the average age of what was already the youngest squad in the league even further.

"I like that," he said, "and I think that's helped me ease into it, playing with players who are a similar age to me.

"You can see the hunger as well, because when you're younger, you're more hungry.

"You can see that, and how much everyone wants to win, even the games we do in training, it's absolutely crazy!

"I think it's really good."

When asked what the Town fans can expect from him as a player, Thomas said: "One of the reasons I love football is that I love shooting, and scoring goals.

"It's just what I love doing, it's why I play football, I just love shooting. Even in the back garden.

"Hold up play, I'm quite strong when I've got pressure on me.

"I like to do passes that, 90 per cent of the time, might not work but I like to try things and I'm not afraid for it to go wrong."

On his best position, the forward said: "I'd say a nine. At Leeds I've played on the left and the right but I'd say I'm most effective as a striker.

"The back end of my last year at Man City, I was tried on the right wing and I think Leeds saw that and thought they'd give it a try.

"I've done quite well there at times, and I do like to cut inside and try to whip it, but it's not my natural position."

Thomas’ contract at Leeds expires at the end of the season, and he admits his future is uncertain.

"I've got until the end of the season until I have to make a decision on what happens, but I just get on with it," he said.

"I understand how hard it is in football.

"It is up in the air but I'm just going to get on with it and see how it goes."