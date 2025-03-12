"I've been here before, I can do it again," says Town defender Smith as he begins road to recovery from injury again

Will Smith knows better than anyone how long and arduous the road to recovery can be.

The Halifax defender is at the start of a lengthy process of rehabilitation, having injured his anterior cruciate ligament in the 2-2 draw at York City on February 22, bringing a superb individual season to an end.

But it's not the first time this has happened to him.

Smith suffered the same injury in his other knee in April 2022 while playing for Harrogate Town, an injury described by manager Simon Weaver at the time as “about as bad as it gets".

Will Smith

Smith, who was at Town's home win against Yeovil on Saturday, said: "It's frustrating but it's part and parcel of football.

"I was playing well this season and I just wanted to finish the season on a high and get in the play-offs, then hopefully get promoted.

"My season's ended there but I'll do everything I can to get back as quick as I can.

"In the meantime, I'll cheer the boys on, look after them and support them where they need me."

Smith recalled: "I just twisted the wrong way and it's popped.

"I came back on, but after the game it was sore, so I knew something was up and then the scan confirmed that.

"But I've been here before, I can do it again."

The 26-year-old says having had the same injury before at least gives him the knowledge of what to expect.

"Because I've done it before in my other knee, I know what's to come," he said.

"I know the little milestone's I've got to hit and the timeframe involved.

"It's just a week-by-week, month-by-month thing. Hopefully after three months I should be back running and then it's another six months to get strong and do football-specific stuff.

"But I'm sure I'll be fine. Like I say, I've done it once, I can do it again."

Smith is due to have his operation in the middle of this month.

"Then the recovery process is about eight to nine months," he said.

"So hopefully we can get cracking with that later this month and should be back for December time.

"Hopefully we're in League Two by then, which would be nice."

Halifax's chances of being in the Football League next season would undoubtedly have been stronger with Smith than without him, but the centre-back is confident his team-mates can finish the job.

"I still think we've got a very good chance," he said.

"We've got some very good players in this team and we can all support each other, all pull through and achieve what we need to achieve this season."