Halifax DFC in action

The power of sport to change people's lives for the better has been illustrated at Halifax Disability Football Club.

The team was founded in July 2021 and won its first league trophy last season, after finishing second in the league the year before.

It runs two five-a-side teams in the West Riding County Ability Counts League.

Chairman Gavin Payne said: "We have been runners up in the annual Doncaster tournament and runners up in the league, with our secondnd team finishing third in their league.

"Our second season showed our progress with the second team getting more points than the previous season but remained in third place, but a lot closer to the top two, taking it to the final day of the season.

"And our first team won the league title and finished runners up at the annual Bradford tournament, which is coming up again in September."

The club has also had players selected for the England national side.

"We had Brad Brunning last year and Liam Gladwin and James Webster, but unfortunately he had to withdraw from the squad.

"Another, Ben Bergin, was also selected whilst he played at another club but has now joined us as he wants to improve his football and believes we have the best squad around to help him do that.

"We are a welcoming, friendly club for all abilities and we hope to get more players in to create more teams, as we have 15 players registered with us.

"Our success is down to our hard work in training and listening to our FA qualified coaches, and we hope to build on our success in the future."

But arguably even more important is the impact the team has on its players.

Jaydon Naylor, from Halifax, who has learning disabilities, says that without the club, he wouldn't be here.

"I was in trouble with the police, but leaned my lesson, had to keep my head down for a bit and was looking for something to do.

"I saw the advertisement for the team on Facebook, showed it to my mum, who rang my granddad, both of them said OK and, well, the rest is history.

"I love the club."

John Bigmore, from Bradford, who has mental health conditions, says the club has helped his mental health.

"I struggle to speak to new people, so by going to play football, I’ve made a lot a new friends and it’s built my confidence up," he said.

"They've helped me to get out the house and keep fit. With them, my mental health would be bad."

The team trains on Saturdays at 1pm at Halifax Indoor Football Centre. New players are welcome.