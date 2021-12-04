Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town preview

KIDDERMINSTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Ashley Hemmings of Kidderminster Harriers celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Kidderminster Harriers and Grimsby Town at Aggborough Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Kidderminster, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Venue: Aggborough

Date: Sunday, December 5

Kick-off: 4pm

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Referee: Football League referee Brett Huxtable has shown 29 yellow cards in eight games this season. Huxtable was promoted into the Football League at the start of the 2016-17 season. He last took charge of a Halifax game in April 2015 when The Shaymen lost 3-0 at Barnet.

Odds: Kidderminster win 2/1, draw 23/10, Halifax win 6/5

Season so far

Kidderminster: P20, W13, D4, L3, F42, A17

Halifax: P20, W12, D4, L4, F36, A20

Last five games

Kidderminster: Grimsby (FAC h) W 1-0, Telford (h) W 3-0, Alfreton (a) W 4-1, Gloucester (a) W 3-1, Hereford (FAT a) D 1-1 (won 5-3 on penalties)

Halifax: Bromley (a) D 0-0, Maidenhead (FAC h) W 7-4, Dover (a) W 3-1, Wrexham (h) L 2-1, Torquay (a) W 3-2

Scorers

Kidderminster: Ashley Hemmings (9), Sam Austin (8), Amari Morgan-Smith (5), Omari Sterling (5), Ethan Freemantle (4), Alex Penny (4), Nathan Cameron (2), Joe Foulkes (2), Nyal Bell (2), Mark Carrington

Halifax: Billy Waters (13), Jordan Slew (8), Matty Warburton (3), Tom Bradbury (2), Kieran Green (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Jack Vale, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby

Manager: Russell Penn made over 200 appearances for Kidderminster as a player, and also played for Burton, Cheltenham, York and Gateshead. Penn was appointed as assistant manager ahead of the 2019/20 season before he served as caretaker manager for two games in November 2019, and then interim manager in February 2020 until the Covid pandemic. He was appointed on a permanent basis ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Last season: 5th in the National League North.

One to watch: Midfielder Sam Austin has played in virtually every position for the club, can create chances and score goals, including some stunners. Has netted eight times this season.

Match facts: Kidderminster have won their last six consecutive games, and are unbeaten in their last nine outings.

The Harriers have not conceded a goal at home in nearly five-and-a-half hours of football.

The winners on Sunday will receive £34,000 in prize money.

If Halifax go through, it will be the first time they have reached the third round of the FA Cup in 33 years.

If the game ends in a draw on Sunday, the replay will take place at The Shay on Tuesday, December 14.

Last time they met: Goals from Tom Denton and Jordan Sinnott saw FC Halifax Town win 2-1 at Aggborough in April 2017 after Joe Ironside had given the hosts the lead.