Lakeland says Shaymen were "absolutely outstanding" in 4-2 home win against Aldershot

Halifax boss Adam Lakeland said his side was "absolutely outstanding" after their 4-2 home win over Aldershot.

Two goals from Jamie Cooke and one each from Will Harris and Josh Hmami saw The Shaymen secure a deserved victory after a dominant display.

"I was really enjoying our performance until we conceded the first goal, and then my mood changed," Lakeland said afterwards.

"We were so dominant and we should probably have been three or four nil up.

Adam Lakeland

"We were in full control of the game, playing some good football, got ourselves in a good position, which hasn't always been the case here so far.

"And then we concede such an unnecessary goal, and invite them back into a game that they weren't in.

"And that really, really frustrated me. Which is me always wanting us to be better and looking at little ways we can improve as individuals and as a team.

"Outside of that, and the second goal (from Aldershot), which was a soft goal, I thought we were absolutely outstanding.

"Our organisation, discipline, nullifying some very good players they've got, but then our use of the ball, when to play short, when to play long, our entries ito the final third, our quality and ruthlessness at times in that final third.

"We've scored four, we should have scored six.

"So many positives, but for me, always wanting us to be better, I feel I didn't enjoy watching us as much as I would have liked to because, we've won it 4-2 and it looks like it was a closer game than it was, but the scoreline doesn't reflect our dominance.

"But the goals we conceded were poor goals, particularly the first one.

"But I don't want to sound like I'm being miserable and not happy, because I'm absolutely delighted with the performance.

"Three points, four goals and that's nine points in eight days which, in this league, takes some doing.

"It's been a great effort this week by the players and they've got to enjoy it tonight but ready to go again on Monday."

The win rounds off a fantastic week for Town after back-to-back away wins at Gateshead and Morecambe.

"What we did speak about before these games this week is that Gateshead, Morecambe and Aldershot are all teams who want the ball and who want to play football, they're all teams who have a threat and are capable of scoring goals, but they're all teams who've been conceding a lot of goals as well," Lakeland said.

"So we knew that if we were organised and disciplined, had a good shape, pressed well at the right times and in the right areas, and used the ball well, particularly on transition, we knew we could really hurt all these teams.

"All the staff can do is our homework on the opposition and put a plan in place, it's up to the players to go out and execute it.

"This week they have and they've got their rewards for that."

It's now 12 goals in five games for Town too, who have scored in every home game this season.

"Hopefully long may that continue," said Lakeland.

"We're not going to score that amount of goals in every game.

"But I said to the players before the Morecambe game that even if we fibd ourselves in a position where we're trailing, don't panic because we've got goals in us.

"We can score goals on transition, we can score from different areas of the pitch, we can score off set plays.

"And that should give them confidence in every game.

"We've got good players who can get into areas to score and then we've got players who are scoring, and multiple players, which is what you need.

"You can't be reliant on one or two.

"We've worked hard and spent a lot of time, since we came to the club, on patterns, on getting into the final third, on box runs, on finishing.

"Repitition, and practice, and we are looking dangerous and we are scoring goals, which will always give you a chance of winning games.

"I still feel like we've got to work on the balance in the team, just get that bit tighter at times.

"But for us to have scored eight goals this week and got nine points, it's a fantasric return and we've got to keep working hard.

"It hopefully gives the players that belief and confidence in what we're doing with them and what we're asking them to do.

"But it's great to see them playing with so much confidence and belief in themselves and one another."

Cooke put in a terrific individual performance, capped by his two goals.

"Pleased for him, really pleased for him," Lakeland said.

"He started the season in the team and probably didn't quite get to the levels maybe everyone connected with the club hoped and expected of him, as one of our senior players and for the time he's been here and the success he's had here.

"We pulled him out of the team but he kept his head down, he's a good professional, he worked hard, came back in on Wednesday and was brilliant, contributed to us getting a big win.

"Today he's done exactly the same but got himself a couple of goals.

"Absolutely delighted for him."

Lakeland confirmed that defender Jake Griffin has gone back to Stoke after his loan.

On winger AJ Warburton, who came off the bench for his Halifax debut, Lakeland said: "He did great when he came on.

"It's important for him, like any young player, to play games to keep developing.

"He's been out to Marine and probably hasn't got as much game-time there as we'd have liked.

"With us losing Cody and Dylan, and with Jake getting recalled, we felt it was the right thing to do to bring AJ back, first and foremost for him, because he wasn't really getting the game-time we wanted.

"He gives us another body because we're a bit thin on the ground.

"He's getting better all the time and he's a good character to have in and around it.

"He's back in the building for the time being and we'll have to see what happens, but I think he'll be in with us now for a few weeks at least, I'd imagine."