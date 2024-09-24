Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inih Effiong's late penalty condemned FC Halifax Town to their first defeat in six games at Braintree.

Three days after Town's encouraging win at Maidenhead, they failed to follow it up against another of the league's strugglers.

The Shaymen weren't at their best here, but like on Saturday, were gritty and resilient and were on their way to a hard-earned point before Braintree's winner.

But it could hardly be described as a sucker-punch after plenty of pressure from the home side in the second-half.

Cressing Road

Halifax looked sharp and bright in and around the Braintree box early on, with Florent Hoti and Jack Evans both firing over from just outside it.

Some lax distribution from the back by the hosts was pounced upon more than once by Town with some short, quick passing, but the home side recovered and got away with it.

Braintree tried to exploit the pace of winger Kyrell Lisbie on the counter-attack rather than playing through the thirds, something Halifax looked more capable of, stringing together the better football.

Not that it was a particularly watchable contest. There was too much percentage play, too many high balls and too much physicality for enough attractive football to fit in.

Sam Johnson kept out a decent effort by James Vennings from 25 yards midway though the opening half before Lsbie fired wastefully over when a corner dropped to him in the box.

The Shaymen produced the more free-flowing play, such as when a lovely move ended with Billy Waters' shot deflecting for a corner after the Braintree midfield had been carved open.

But keeper Lucas Covolan didn't have a shot to save in the first 45.

The hosts were awkward but limited, persistent and direct but lacking finesse.

Vennings again went close with a free-kick from the left corner of the box that flashed just wide of the opposite post just before the interval.

Halifax had stood up to Braintree's approach, with Will Smith particularly impressive at the back and Evans as industrious as always in-front of him.

Every Town player was putting in a shift, but they hadn't exerted enough superiority over the contest, which was resembling the way Braintree wanted it played a bit too much.

Set-pieces looked Braintree's best route to goal, and possibly Town's too, with neither team threatening much from open play against two resolute defences.

Scott High had a shot blocked after another mix up at the back by the home side before Finlay Wilkinson's free kick brought a save from Johnson.

Halifax had struggled to assert themselves since half-time, with Braintree's high balls forcing the visitors back and their greater physicality helping them retain the ball.

Lisbie squandered the best chance of the night yet when he headed over a cross from the right six yard out.

The pressure was building on Halifax, who would probably have found themselves behind were they not playing the league's lowest scorers.

There was a fair old barrage of crosses and long throws into the Town box throughout the second-half, but The Shaymen withstood all of them.

Evans again fired over with a rare Town effort 10 minutes from time, with Covolan still to be tested.

He was four minutes later, and again two minutes after that, but both were routine saves from Andrew Oluwabori and Jamie Cooke.

All Town's efforts looked to have earned them a point but after a push by Ryan Galvin on Jermaine Francis, substitute Effiong converted from the spot in the 90th minute.

Braintree: Covolan, Terry, Langston, Annesley, Fyfield, Robinson, Francis, Vennings, Wilkinson (Akinde 64), Powell (Effiong 64), Lisbie (Cooper 88). Subs not used: Lock, Lambe.

Scorer: Effiong (90)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 6

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Cummings, Galvin, High (Bray 90), Evans, Wright (Oluwabori 64), Hoti, Cooke, Waters (George 79). Subs not used: Ford, Sutcliffe, Pugh, Cappello.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 3

Referee: Alan Young

Town man of the match: Will Smith, a commanding display at the back.