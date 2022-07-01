League One side Lincoln City sign defender Benn from FC Halifax Town

Lincoln City have signed defender Jay Benn from FC Halifax Town for an undisclosed fee.

By Tom Scargill
Friday, 1st July 2022, 6:02 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 6:05 pm

Benn, 20, attended Brighouse High School and was a Halifax fan as a child, going to Wembley for Town's 2016 FA Trophy final triumph over Grimsby Town.

A former Clifton Rangers junior, Benn progressed through the youth ranks at Halifax and made his debut for the club in October 2020.

He started last season as Halifax's first choice right-back, enjoying a superb start to the campaign before getting injured and falling behind Tyrell Warren in the pecking order.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter

Jay Benn. Photo: Marcus Branston

The departures of Benn and Warren leave Town without a recognised right-back.

Read More

Read More
FC Halifax Town: "A really tenacious player with bags of talent" - How Jay Benn ...
FC Halifax TownLincoln CityLeague OneHalifaxWembley