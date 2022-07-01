Benn, 20, attended Brighouse High School and was a Halifax fan as a child, going to Wembley for Town's 2016 FA Trophy final triumph over Grimsby Town.

A former Clifton Rangers junior, Benn progressed through the youth ranks at Halifax and made his debut for the club in October 2020.

He started last season as Halifax's first choice right-back, enjoying a superb start to the campaign before getting injured and falling behind Tyrell Warren in the pecking order.

Jay Benn. Photo: Marcus Branston