Town boss Chris Millington wants to see a more committed performance from his team against Gateshead tomorrow night.

The Shaymen produced an underwhelming performance in their 1-0 defeat against Aldershot on Saturday.

And the Halifax manager is calling for a much-improved display.

"Let's show who we are, because that wasn't us on Saturday," when asked what his message to the Town players would be ahead of the match.

Chris Millington

"What you saw was weak, we've had set-pieces go into their box and we've not made any first contacts.

"The difference against Barnet is you've got a corner going into their box which Adam Senior's got no right to win, he goes up, makes the first contact, it keeps it alive for Adam Adetoro, and he scores the goal.

"On Saturday, I don't reemember us making the first contact on any set-piece, which is criminal - we practice them, everybody's got jobs and yet none of them have done their jobs.

"So it's a real disappointment and we've got to look to put in the lads who can consistently deliver what we're asking them to deliver."

Gateshead have won both of their opening two matches, thrashing Ebbsfleet 5-1 before winning 2-0 at Woking, although they will be without their captain Greg Olley, who sustained a serious injury last time out.

"I don't care who we play, we could play Man United, I'm not bothered," Millington said.

"It's more a case of us turning up and consistently committing to the values and the type of team we are.

"We didn't do that on Saturday, it was very frustrating and very disappointing, but it's good we've got a quick opportunity to turn it round and improve.

"At the minute, all I'm interested in is having a team of lads who turn up and want to show what they can do to fight for the badge.

"That's what we did against Barnet and that's what we failed to do on Saturday."

On whether there would be changes to his side for the game, Millington said: "Possibly. I could make a raft of changes but that isn't always the right thing to do."

Midfielder Florent Hoti came off the bench in Saturday's defeat to Aldershot, and Millington said it "might be a bit of a stretch" for him to be fit to start on Tuesday.

"But we've got to look at it because we can't roll out another first half-hour like we did on Saturday, if we do that against Gateshead, with their possession football, we won't get a touch."