LIVE BLOG: FC Halifax Town Q&A with David Bosomworth, Chris Millington and Andy Cooper

DB: “John Williams was trying to get an end of season awards thing going but it was difficlt because of the pay off run. I’m sure there will be plans to do something. We never have involvement with the coaches (to away games). Big difficulty trying to book coaches then you find there isn’t a break even point. That will become even more difficult this season. Our travel costs are going to be difficult. We don’t have the man power to deal with it as a club, unless it’s a really big games where you could be guaranteed a full coach.”