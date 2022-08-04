LIVE BLOG: FC Halifax Town Q&A with David Bosomworth, Chris Millington and Andy Cooper

Stay tuned for all the updates throughout the evening from the event.
FC Halifax Town Q&A LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 04 August, 2022, 21:23
DB: “We have tried to do incentives but it doesn’t seem to trigger any more attendance. I know I’m seen as a miserable so and so but we try and balance it as best we can.”
Ticket banding
DB: “We do have matchday concessions. We didn’t used to sell a lot of concession season tickets. Under 12s can go free with an adult - we want to get the kids in as early as you can. THere are so many other distractions which does make it competitive. We don’t balance the books from what we get through the turnstiles or season tickets, it’s impossible. We’ve only 3 or 4 channels where we can make money.”
Season ticket sales
DB: “They’re on a par (with last season). We’re happy with where it is. I’m delighted with the turnout tonight, it’s fantastic to see. We need everyone to get behind the new management team to give ourselves the best chance. Everyone is busting a gut to get out of this division. Season tickets have been slightly late but they are going to be available for collection during next week. There will be an announcement when they’re available.”
DB: “Grimsby was a difficult game for us in respect of the policing. We’ve kept polic costs to the minimum but they are looking at more and more games and saying they have an interest in it. As much as we look at visiting teams, we’ve got to be sure some of our fans are behaving themselves. That’s something we’re very keen to make sure we control. At Fylde, we had the visitors endto ourselve sbut we had one person attack a steward a throw a flare. That causes problems if people start saying ‘Halifax don’t travel well’.”
Online ticketing
DB: “We will be trialling taking cards during August rather than just cash. In terms of e-ticketing we’re not interested because we have capacity in the stadium. It costs some clubs 5 per cent on every transaction so it’s a drain on your income streams.”
Women’s team
DB: “We have had an approach. We mothballed it slightly. There was an approach from Leeds United in terms of an arrangement, we’re going to investigate that through Steve Nichol.”
DB: “Whether it’s something that could be organised by the Supporters Club? You need to be sure you’ll have the money to pay for the coach.”
Open day/events/away travel
DB: “John Williams was trying to get an end of season awards thing going but it was difficlt because of the pay off run. I’m sure there will be plans to do something. We never have involvement with the coaches (to away games). Big difficulty trying to book coaches then you find there isn’t a break even point. That will become even more difficult this season. Our travel costs are going to be difficult. We don’t have the man power to deal with it as a club, unless it’s a really big games where you could be guaranteed a full coach.”
Style of play
CM: “My vision for the team is much more on the front foot. We want to move the ball well, be possession based but what you’ll see is individuals who have frightening ability in 1 on 1 situations. The strikers are lads who can hold on to the ball and help us get up the pitch. We struggled to get out of our own half in games but that’s an area we’ve looked to address.”
Reserve team
DB: “Matches do go on all the time behind closed doors. We’ve entered our u19s in a reserve league but the maagement of the league wasn’t good so I’m not sure that’s an option for us. We do played games behind closed doors where you can play fringe players.”
CM: “The plan is to make sure there’s a very robust programme of friendlies for lads not getting regular minutes, and help the younger players play against tough opposition who will challenge and stretch them. Nt just under 23 games or against teams that might not replicate the challenges they’ll experience. We have a game on Monday at Carrington against a Man United first team 11. They’re the types of challenges that will make the players better and keep stretching us.”