Live coverage of FC Halifax Town's pre-season friendly at Curzon Ashton
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.
1-0 to Town about the right scoreline based on the first-half I’d say. Not a massive amount between the teams but Halifax have looked the better side overall
Curzon Ashton 0-1 Halifax
Outswinging corner by Hoti is headed in by Town, think it was Jamie Cooke
Town take the lead!
TLF wins Town a corner
Cross from the right met with a flicked shot by Rodwell-Grant but again it can’t be directed goalwards by the hosts
Turn and shot by Hoti 25 yds out is tame. Would have been some goal if he’d caught it better
Cross by TLF is too deep and cleared. “Move the ball!” yelled Lakeland in the build up during a lull on the ball from Town
Cross from the right by Curzon met with a header but can’t be directed goalwards
Corner by Hoti straight to the keeper
Town win their first corner of the game
Shot on target by Cooke but it was deflcted, which took the sting out of it
Really like the look of Cody Johnson. Great confidence for a 20 year old, wanting the ball, putting his foot in. On the flip side, Adetoro has been pretty poor on the ball with some sloppy passes
Harris heads just over at the near post from TLF’s cross
Nice play by Town but they just overplay it there, with Hoti going for one more pass when a shot was on edge of the box
Penalty shout for Town as Latty-Fairweather is bundled over running after the ball, nothing given
Nice move from the hosts before the low cross is just behind its intended target in the box
First shot on target of the game is by Hoti, straight at the keeper from the edge of the box
