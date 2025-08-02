Live

Live coverage of FC Halifax Town's pre-season friendly at Curzon Ashton

By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 13:33 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s final pre-season friendly against Curzon Ashton.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

15:46 BST

HT

1-0 to Town about the right scoreline based on the first-half I’d say. Not a massive amount between the teams but Halifax have looked the better side overall

15:45 BST

HT

Curzon Ashton 0-1 Halifax

15:44 BST

44

Outswinging corner by Hoti is headed in by Town, think it was Jamie Cooke

15:44 BST

44

Town take the lead!

15:43 BST

44

TLF wins Town a corner

15:42 BST

43

Cross from the right met with a flicked shot by Rodwell-Grant but again it can’t be directed goalwards by the hosts

15:41 BST

42

Turn and shot by Hoti 25 yds out is tame. Would have been some goal if he’d caught it better

15:40 BST

41

Cross by TLF is too deep and cleared. “Move the ball!” yelled Lakeland in the build up during a lull on the ball from Town

15:39 BST

39

Cross from the right by Curzon met with a header but can’t be directed goalwards

15:37 BST

37

Corner by Hoti straight to the keeper

15:36 BST

37

Town win their first corner of the game

15:34 BST

34

Shot on target by Cooke but it was deflcted, which took the sting out of it

15:32 BST

32

Really like the look of Cody Johnson. Great confidence for a 20 year old, wanting the ball, putting his foot in. On the flip side, Adetoro has been pretty poor on the ball with some sloppy passes

15:29 BST

30

Harris heads just over at the near post from TLF’s cross

15:29 BST

29

Nice play by Town but they just overplay it there, with Hoti going for one more pass when a shot was on edge of the box

15:27 BST

28

Penalty shout for Town as Latty-Fairweather is bundled over running after the ball, nothing given

15:25 BST

25

Nice move from the hosts before the low cross is just behind its intended target in the box

15:22 BST

23

First shot on target of the game is by Hoti, straight at the keeper from the edge of the box

