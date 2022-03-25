"Lynn will not give an inch all over the pitch" - King's Lynn v FC Halifax Town: Opposition Focus

Tommy Widdrington.

How have King's Lynn been doing lately?

Results might not reflect it, but Lynn have been much better and more resilient in recent National League matches. As expected, Stockport County were a class apart in midweek but prior to that they defeat Aldershot 3-0 on their travels and Torquay United were pushed every step of the way at The Walks in a 3-2 defeat while battling draws came against Solihull (where they led 2-0 on the road at one stage) and Woking.

Who have been your star performers this season and why?

It is hard to pick out a star performer in what has been a really disappointing campaign, but if I was forced to pick two then they would be Josh Barrett who has been Lynn's shining light from an attacking point of view. Defender Josh Coulson, on-loan from Southend, has been magnificent since his arrival in the new year, bringing some much-needed experience to the defence.

How is mood and morale coming into Saturday's game?

Despite languishing in the bottom reaches of the table, morale is good with manager Tommy Widdrington and his coaching staff instilling much more belief into the squad.

How do you rate their chances of staying up?

Lynn's chances of staying up are very slim, but saying that they are going down fighting. They really need a minimum of six wins from their last ten games to pull off the Great Escape and for a side with only five wins to their name all season that's a very big ask.

What can Halifax expect to come up against, what's their style of play?

Gone are the days of the pretty football under the Ian Culverhouse era and in its place is a more robust and aggressive style of play under Widdrington. Lynn will not give an inch all over the pitch and will look to get the ball forward at the earliest opportunity.

Who will be your dangerman on Saturday and why?

If fit, then striker Malachi Linton with six goals in his last ten games will need to be watched by the Shaymen.

Injuries/suspensions?

Defender Aaron Jones will be serving a one-match suspension for being sent-off against Stockport County. Fellow defender Kyle Callan-McFadden is injured, as is midfielder Theo Widdrington. Striker Linton is also a major doubt after limping off against the Hatters on Tuesday night.

Likely line-up and formation?