Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League clash with Maidenhead United.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 12:52 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game throughout the afternoon, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town preview

Maidenhead United v FC Halifax Town preview

Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidenhead United.

My interview with Tom Scott earlier this season - he starts today

FC Halifax Town: "When I'm called upon, I'm ready to play" says backup keeper Scott

Goalkeeper Tom Scott says he is ready to make the step up when needed into the Town first-team.

Shaymen

Can only think it is 3-5-2 looking at the Town team with Benn and Senior at wing-back. Looks like PW’s hand has been forced in that respect with Slew’s absence and Gilmour perhaps not ready to start yet

Pete Wild’s thoughts on today’s game when I spoke to him earlier this week

FC Halifax Town: "I feel we're in a good place," says Wild ahead of Maidenhead clash

Town manager Pete Wild is confident his side will come back refreshed ahead of three games in eight days, starting at Maidenhead on Saturday.

Update from The Shaymen

Sam Johnson & Jordan Slew didn’t make the trip south yesterday due to feeling unwell.

Harvey Gilmour back on the bench for Town today - here’s my interview with him this week

FC Halifax Town: "I'm back to enjoying my football," says Shaymen midfielder Gilmour

Town midfielder Harvey Gilmour says he is back to enjoying his football with The Shaymen.

