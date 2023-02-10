Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s FA Trophy fifth round tie against Maidenhead United.

Emile Acquah. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Venue: York Road

Date: Saturday, February 11

Kick-off: 3pm

In the league this season

Maidenhead: PL30 W9 D6 L15 F33 A44 GD-11 Pts33

Halifax: PL29 W10 D5 L14 F26 A37 GD-11 Pts35

Last five games

Maidenhead: Dag & Red (FAT a) W 2-0, Altrincham (a) L 3-2, York (a) W 2-1, Bromley (a) D 1-1, Southend (h) L 2-1

Halifax: Scunthorpe (h) L 1-0, Notts County (a) L 1-0, Harrow Borough (FAT a) D 2-2 (won 6-5 on penalties), Oldham (a) W 1-0, Barnet (h) L 3-1

Scorers

Maidenhead: Emile Acquah (9), Charlee Adams (5), Kane Ferdinand (4), Shawn McCoulsky (4), Remy Clerima (3), Cole Kpekawa (3), Reece Smith (3), Will De Havilland (3), Ashley Nathaniel-George (3), Adrian Clifton, Koby Arthur

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (9), Rob Harker (6), Jamie Cooke (5), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Milli Alli (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah, Tylor Golden, Festus Arthur, Matty Warburton, Yamen Osawe

Manager: Alan Devonshire’s first spell at Maidenhead, from 1996 to 2003, saw him mastermind a historic promotion to the Isthmian League Premier Division, before he returned in May 2015, winning the National League South in 2017, and keeping them in the fifth tier since then.

Last season: 17th in National League

One to watch: Former Southend striker Emile Acquah had two spells on loan at Maidenhead before joining them permanently in 2021. He has already more than doubled his tally from last season, with the 6ft 3in forward possessing the strength and physicality to cause defences problems on his day.

Head-to-head: Played 14, Maidenhead wins 7, draws 2, Halifax wins 5

Last time they met: Jordan Slew's second-half equaliser earned Halifax a point at Maidenhead in September after Cole Kpekawa had given the hosts the lead.

Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (26)

Maidenhead have only won once in their last six home games.

Halifax have only won one of their last eight games (excluding penalties)

Maidenhead have scored the first goal in each of their last five matches.

Maidenhead have not won at home since beating Eastleigh 2-1 on November 19.

Halifax have only scored more than once in three away games this season.

If the game ends as a draw, it will go straight to penalties, with the winner then just two more rounds from reaching the Wembley final.

The winners will receive £6,000 in prize money, while the losers will receive £1,750.

