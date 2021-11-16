Manchester United's Hanson named in Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers
Halifax's Kirsty Hanson has been called-up to the Scotland squad ahead of their FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Spain.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 12:21 pm
The Manchester United midfielder is joined by United teammates Martha Thomas and Kirsty Smith, who have returned from injury to feature for Scotland, who are currently joint top of the table with Spain on nine points.
Rachel Corsie again captains the side following her dramatic winner against Hungary last month.
Scotland host Ukraine at Hampden Park on Friday, November 26, kick-off 7.35pm. They then travel to Spain on Tuesday, November 30, kick-off 8pm (UK time).