"Massive credit to them" - Lakeland praises Shaymen's courage and character after 3-2 win over Yeovil

Adam Lakeland praised the courage and character of his side after they fought back to beat Yeovil Town 3-2.

The Shaymen led 1-0 at the break but were 2-1 after an hour.

But Owen Bray's second goal of the game and Will Harris' winner got Halifax their second win of the season.

"What did Russell Crowe say? Are you not entertained?," Lakeland said after the game.

"We want to entertain people here, and we want the fans to go away having enjoyed watching the team play, and have a go, and we want them to be looking forward to coming back the next time.

"I hope we've achieved that today.

"There were times we were poor in the game, there were times we were really good in the game.

"But we've shown courage, character and balls as a team.

"We were ahead, then go 2-1 down, conceded a penalty when we probably don't need to, then concede a really poor second goal.

"But you've got to react and the players have done, so massive credit to them.

"Delighted to get our first home win. I'd argue we maybe played better last Saturday and lost.

"Halifax scoring three at The Shay is probably something that's not been that frequent in recent years.

"And we've done that against a decent Yeovil team.

"I know they've sacked their manager but they were in the Championship not long ago, they're a massive club and they've got a good squad.

"Had they won last week, when they were 3-0 up, they'd have been in the top seven.

"I'm just pleased for the players and the supporters, and we've now got to back it up."

Lakeland admitted substitutes Angelo Cappello and Harris had a huge impact on the match.

"Having Will Harris to come off the bench was a massive bonus for us," said the Town boss.

"Angelo has come on and done really well, and I know he's capable of that. I want to see it more.

"I've maybe been questioned about Owen Bray and his inclusion but he's scored two goals today and he could be on four or five already for the season, which for a wide player, is good.

"But the subs definitely gave us a lift and that bit of freshness.

"Sometimes when you go behind in a game, as a manager, you have to make positive changes to show the players that there's a result here for us.

"So putting Ange at left-back, Thierry had a bit of a tight hamstring, he went down because of a blow to the back.

"But we wanted to be positive, and bringing David out to the wing gave them something different to contend with, and he's pacey, powerful and direct.

"He's set up Owen for the second, and Will scored the winner, so the subs helped us, but I certainly felt we looked fitter.

"Which is why you put the work in on the training groubd and why you work so hard in pre-season."

On referee Richard Aspinall's performance, Lakeland said: "I don't think he had a great afternoon.

"There's been a big thing this season about trying to help the game flow and reducing stoppages.

"But a lot of things he gave, for both teams, there were so many soft ones, no real consistency to it.

"But when you've had such a good game and two teams have had a right go, I think we don't really want to be speaking about officials' performances."