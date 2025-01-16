"Massive respect for him" - Assistant manager Cooper praises contribution of former loanee Waters after he completes move to fellow National League side
Waters returned to Halifax on loan from Wrexham at the start of September, and scored five league goals.
And Cooper says while he was sad to see the forward move on, he has nothing but positive things to say about him.
"Once you know you have a player on loan, I think if he was ever not going to continue with us, which obviously we were hoping he would, ultimately he was Wrexham's player and when a team comes up with a permanent offer he felt was right for him, then unfortunately we're not in the same place to be able to compete financially," Cooper said.
"So unfortunately we lost out but massive respect for him as a character, as a player around the group.
"I needed him when Chris (Millington) was in hospital, senior players like him and Sam (Johnson) who were the first ones to get in touch, put their hands up and offer to do more around the group.
"I wasn't here for his first spell when he was incredibly successful, but he felt the place he wanted to come and play on loan, the only place he'd want to come was here.
"It's pleasing he came back, a shame the way it's ended but it'll give an opportunity for someone else, which is what always happens at this club.
"We know there might be some negativity around it but we'll just focus on the plan in place."
