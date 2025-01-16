"Massive respect for him" - Assistant manager Cooper praises contribution of former loanee Waters after he completes move to fellow National League side

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Assistant manager Andy Cooper has praised the contribution of striker Billy Waters after he completed a move to fellow National League side Oldham Athletic.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Waters returned to Halifax on loan from Wrexham at the start of September, and scored five league goals.

And Cooper says while he was sad to see the forward move on, he has nothing but positive things to say about him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once you know you have a player on loan, I think if he was ever not going to continue with us, which obviously we were hoping he would, ultimately he was Wrexham's player and when a team comes up with a permanent offer he felt was right for him, then unfortunately we're not in the same place to be able to compete financially," Cooper said.

Billy Waters

"So unfortunately we lost out but massive respect for him as a character, as a player around the group.

"I needed him when Chris (Millington) was in hospital, senior players like him and Sam (Johnson) who were the first ones to get in touch, put their hands up and offer to do more around the group.

"I wasn't here for his first spell when he was incredibly successful, but he felt the place he wanted to come and play on loan, the only place he'd want to come was here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's pleasing he came back, a shame the way it's ended but it'll give an opportunity for someone else, which is what always happens at this club.

"We know there might be some negativity around it but we'll just focus on the plan in place."