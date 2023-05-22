Messages of congratulations sent to FC Halifax Town after their Wembley win

The Shaymen beat Gateshead 1-0 to regain the trophy they won for the first time back in 2016, with more than 7,000 Halifax supporters there to see it at the national stadium.

Former England rugby player Brian Moore, who grew up in Halifax, said on Twitter: "Congratulations to FC Halifax Town, winners of another FA Trophy. Go you Shaymen!"

The Piece Hall said on Twitter: "YES! Congratulations from all of us at The Piece Hall."

Calderdale Council said on Twitter: "Congratulations, @FCHTOnline! A fantastic result for Calderdale."

Halifax MP Holly Lynch said on Twitter: "They’ve done it!! Massive congrats @FCHTOnline!!"

Former Halifax Town player Tony Gregory said on Twitter: "Absolutely delighted to see my old team @FCHTOnline win the FA Trophy today...once a shayman..."

Halifax Panthers said on Twitter: "Huge congratulations to @FCHTOnline on winning the FA Trophy at Wembley Stadium this afternoon. A fantastic achievement and a one hundred per cent record at the national stadium maintained."

Brighouse firm Boss Training Ltd said on Twitter: "Congratulations to @FCHTOnline on their incredible victory in the FA Trophy final yesterday at Wembley! Come on the #Shaymen!"