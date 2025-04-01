Midfielder becomes latest Town player to be ruled out for the run-in

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jack Evans has become the latest Town player to be ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Halifax manager Chris Millington has confirmed that midfielder Evans, one of Town’s star players this season, will need an operation on his ankle injury so will be unavailable for the remainder of the campaign.

"It's a blow,” Millington said. “I feel for all the lads who've had the longer-term injuries and had to have operations because they've done so much for us to get us into the position we're in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can include Jack Evans in that but also Max Wright, Will Smith, Jo Cummings, Adan George and Scott High.

Jack Evans

"They're the ones you really feel for because they've had to undergo surgery and it's really robbed them of an opportunity to contribute on the run-in.

"But it's no secret that Jack's a massive loss, he's been one of our best performers this season."

Fellow central midfielder Lewis Leigh will be monitored this week after picking up what Millington described as a slight issue with a muscle in his foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But striker Zak Emmerson should be back available for Saturday’s game at Eastleigh, having missed the 1-0 home defeat to Hartlepool at the weekend.

"We hope so," Millington said, “we're expecting to have him back on the grass by Thursday and available for selection for the weekend."

On goalkeeper Sam Johnson and defender Festus Arthur, Millington said: "There's an outside chance they might make it back sooner but they're looking at about four more weeks."

On whether midfielder Scott High might be back from his ankle injury before the end of the season, Millington said: "Depending on us making the play-offs and then how far we go, he might figure."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on forward Adan George, the Town boss said: “Similar to Scott, if we make it and depending on how far we go, because not only have they got to get back to fitness, they've also got to get match fit, so that'll have an impact on whether they're involved or not."