Millington admits Town squad is stretched but "won't just add bodies for the sake of adding bodies"

Town boss Chris Millington admits his squad is stretched but says he won't add players to his squad for the sake of it.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town are in the midst of a hectic run of ten games in 32 days, and are playing on a poor Shay surface at home which the Town boss has said previously can sap the energy of his players.

Millington is without defender Jo Cummings and forward Adan George with long-term injuries, and lost Andrew Oluwabori to Exeter City at the end of last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is stretched but we're not going to bring in unless it's people who will add to us and make us better," Millington said.

Chris Millington

"We've got a group of players here who we've committed to, who we know will give everything for the team when they get their opportunity.

"So unless there's a player who can come in and immediately make us stronger, we won't just add bodies for the sake of adding bodies.

"That's the intention and that's the plan at the moment."

Millington added: "There's players who we would bring in if they wanted to come, but there's some who are waiting for what they perceive as bigger and better opportunities, both financially and level-wise.

"But we're always looking and we're always working to see who's available."