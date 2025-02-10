Millington calls for another big performance at Southend tomorrow night

Chris Millington says his Town side can't afford to be below their best at Southend tomorrow night.

The Shaymen got back on track at the weekend with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Tamworth.

And the Halifax boss says they will need to show the same effort and commitment at Roots Hall on Tuesday night.

When asked what Town will need to do well at Southend to get a result, Millington said: "Everything, I think you've got to do everything.

"I think they're a team who, if your game's not at it in every area, they can expose you.

"If you're not great in the press, if you're not great defending low, if you're not good on your possession in your own half or possession in the opposition half, they'll find a way to exploit that, either through regains and counter-attacks or through staying on the ball and keeping you low and making you suffer when you're trying to defend low.

"They are a really well run team who, if they're at their best and you're not at yours, they'll find a weakness and they'll exploit it."

Millington is a keen admirer of the job Kevin Maher has done at Southend, under difficult circumstances due to the club's off-field struggles.

"There's certain staff in the league that you have a bit of a love-in with and Southend are one of them," he said.

"I've got immense respect for Kev Maher and Darren Currie and the job they've done there in very, very difficult circumstances and I really respect the way they approach the game, the way they play and thoroughness with which they prepare their teams.

"It's a real enjoyable challenge coming up against them because they're a very skilled set of staff and a very good group of players.

"I know they're not having the season that people expected so far but that doesn't diminsh the quality of what goes on at the club on the football side."

Town moved back up to sixth in the National League with their win at Tamworth, and have the best away record of any team in the division.

No team in the fifth tier has registered more than their eight away victories this season, with Halifax losing just twice on the road in the National League this campaign.

"It can be forgotten that people will fear Halifax Town, we're a fairly formidable force," said Millington.

"We've got energy, we've got willingness, we can play, we've got goals in us now and obviously we've got a really good defensive record.

"I know some teams may well look at us now and think 'right, these are a tough opposition, how do we beat them?.

"Southend won't be like that, they'll have a plan to try and win the game.

"But I know they'll have a healthy respect for us so I know it'll be a really interesting game."

Town's trip to Southend is the third of five consecutive weeks where The Shaymen have a midweek fixture in what is a jam-packed run of matches.

"The squad's become incredibly small, we've lost Andrew Oluwabori, there's others who've gone out of the building and might not have been replaced," Millington said.

"So every player knows they're going to be called upon at some point.

"We've got Harvey Sutcliffe on the bench, who's had a really stop-start season so far and not had the game-time he'd have wanted.

"Jack Jenkins and Tom Pugh have had small runs of games but not as much as they might have wanted.

"Luca Thomas is now settled into the squad so he'll be looking to earn more starts.

"It's great because everyone's going to have to contribute and we expect everybody to.

"But it's a tough schedule coming up so we're going to have to use the full squad."

On whether any potential additions to the squad were close, Millington said: "There's conversations going on but we want to make sure they're going to make us better.

"We've never been a club who bring in players for the sake of having bodies or just endless options.

"What we want is either young players who we know will have a future at the club long-term, or if they're coming in short-term on a loan, we want to make sure they're going to come and make an impact straight away.

"That method remains and that's how we'll continue to assess the options we've got."

Florent Hoti isn't expected to be available for Tuesday night's game, but could be in contention for Saturday's home match with Boston United.