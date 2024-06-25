Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Millington says he would like to add two defenders and two forwards to his squad over the next week or two.

Halifax are on the verge of signing two more players, to add to the capture of midfielder Tom Pugh, who is their only summer signing so far.

But they are in discussions over another two potential additions as well.

"Two are agreed, and we're just in the final stages of the paperwork, and two are at the offer stage and there's still discussions going on," Millington told the Courier.

"One of them may be delayed because of the situation with their club, so that might take a bit of time.

"The other, I'd hope we'd be in a position to announce before the week's out."

On how confident he was that the other two potential signings would be completed, the Town boss said: "Impossible to say at this stage. We're hopeful, conversations are going well, but there are a number of competing factors in both cases.

"One of them is a free agent but has got interest from a number of clubs, and the other is currently signed at a club so we've got to wait on the outcome of discussions with them to know how soon or whether or not it'll happen."

Millington added: "Out of the players we definitely need to bring in, we need a couple of attacking players, a couple of defenders and we're going to need a second keeper.

"And there'll still be the opportunity to maybe bring in one, possibly two others, if we feel the need to strengthen the squad once we're into pre-season.

"But if I could have my way, then in the next week or two I'd like to have the two defenders and the two forwards nailed down."

With Town due to start their pre-season preparations on Friday, Millington is happy with the progress that has been made.

"I think we've got really good options in every position, obviously we have more options than others in some positions," he said.

"But if we were to start the season this Saturday, I'd be confident we could put out a very strong team with a very strong bench.

"And you'd still potentially have one or two missing out.