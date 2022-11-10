Defender Jesse Debrah had a scan on Tuesday on his lower calf injury, and was due to be assessed today (Thursday).

"I wouldn't rule him out, it's very possible he'll be available," said Millington.

"Hopefully we get a bit of luck on that."

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

Millington said fellow centre-back Festus Arthur could still be out for another couple f weeks with a hamstring problem.

Winger Jordan Slew is set to be unavailable for the next two or three weeks with a hamstring injury as well, Millington said.

On Jordan Keane, Millington said: "He's still progressing the right way but until he's back out on the pitch it'll be hard to predict an exact date for a return but it is progressing nicely."

Asked whether Matty Warburton was now fit enough to start after coming off the bench in Town's last two games, Millington said: "If you ask Warby he'd certainly say yes.

"We're getting into a good place higher up the pitch with some of the options we've got available to us.

"We've got people performing in there so maybe the pressure of having Matty Warburton breathing down their neck's having a real positive impact on some of the lads who've currently got the starting shirts."

Millington also confirmed that captain Tom Clarke and midfielder Luke Summerfield played with knocks in Tuesday's win at Solihull.

"Being the true professional Summers is, and Tom Clarke as well, they've both played with niggles on Tuesday but you wouldn't notice in on the performance.

