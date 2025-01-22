Millington says new signing Luca Thomas will have a "big contribution" to make over second-half of the season

Luca Thomas

Chris Millington says new signing Luca Thomas will have a big contribution to make at Town between now and the end of the season.

The 20-year-old forward joined Halifax on loan for the rest of the season from Leeds United last week, having also been on loan at York City in the Nationa League earlier this campaign.

"He fits into the mould very well, he's got a goal in him, he can finish, as he's shown in under 21 football this season," Millington said.

"And he's also capable of dealing with the rigours of National League football, like he showed at York.

"He'll have a big contribution over the second-half of the season and I'm really excited to have him in."

Thomas could make his Town debut in Saturday's game at fellow promotion contenders Solihull Moors.

"He can play through the middle as the nine, but we've also got a couple of other players who can do that," Millington said.

"He can also play off either flank, coming inside and being a threat in the box, so we'll be able to use him however we believe he's going to best hurt oppositions as and when they come up.

"He's versatile in his attacking play and very threatening.

"He's a fit young lad, he's hungry, he's desperate to contribute so we think he'll hit the ground running."

Millington isn't expecting any other new faces to follow though.

"Not at the minute, nothing else that's close," the Town boss said.

"We did have a couple of conversations but for whatever reason, they've not come off.

"If a player comes up who can make us better, we'll sign them but if no-one comes up, I'm very content with the group of players we've got at the moment."

On whether Town were set to attract any interest from elsewhere for any of their players, Millington said: "Hard to tell. There were some noises around one of our players and a bit of interest from a League Two club but that's not come to anything so far.

"When it does happen to us, it doesn't tend tp happen until right at the end of the window, so until the window shuts I won't count my chickens."