Millington to make "two or three" changes for Shaymen's FA Trophy tie at Harrow Borough

Pre-Season friendly Farsley Celtic v Halifax Town. Halifax Town's manager Chris Millington.. 23rd July 2022. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

The Shaymen go into the game on the back of a hugely disappointing 1-0 defeat at strugglers Torquay last weekend, meaning Town's last win was in the FA Trophy against Guiseley on December 20.

"It's not going to be a case of wholesale changes because it's the Trophy, because it's very important we get some consistency in terms of our starting 11, we need to build-up our partnerships and make sure players are getting used to playing with each other on a more regular basis, so there won't be wholesale changes," the Town boss told the Courier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I certainly want to make two or three changes to give some players an opportunity to show what they can do.

"There are two or three lads who I think can come in and have an impact straight away so they will get the chance."

Town's blank at Torquay again highlighted their struggle for goals this season, with only Yeovil having scored fewer in the National League this season.

And Millington says a lack of goals remains one of his priorities to address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Away from home I think the clean sheets are equally as important, as we've shown in some of the games we've gone away from home in and won by the odd goal," Millington said.

"And also the games where we've gone away and lost by the odd goal, if you keep a clean sheet at least you come away with something for your efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Away from home it's important we take care of both boxes and make sure we're not conceding but we're much more clinical with the chances that we do create.

"At home, we're starting to show we've got a couple more goals in us in games. I'd still like to see more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really looking forward to a game when we're 3-0 or 4-0 up by 60 minutes and I can relax and enjoy the last half-hour, which I've not had the privilege of doing yet this season.

"So we are keen to get more goals and finish teams off earlier in games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's something I know the fans would appreciate and something that we want to try and do and something we are working to try and get better at.

"So it's not falling on deaf ears that kind of complaint, it's something that we're very aware of, but we want to make sure we're better at both ends of the pitch in all honesty."

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how Town's lack of goals can be addressed, Millington said: "We've got some good attacking players coming into a little bit of form now and getting minutes under their belts.

"Yamen Osawe, Milli Alli both carry a goal threat, as they showed against Altrincham, and Yamen had the better chances against Torquay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've obviously got Rob Harker who deserves an opportunity to show what he can do up-front, we've got Matty Warburton, who we're yet to get a serious run of games from this season.

"So there's certainly players within the team that can contribute goals and will contribute goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The biggest frustration for me this season has been the lack of consistency I've been able to provide in terms of team selection - every week I've got players who are ill, somebody who's got a niggle, we've got a player who's got to come out of the team because of illness and I've got players I'm looking to get involved who go down with some illness pr little niggle which prevents us from maintaining consistency.

"And it can't be understated, the importance of having a consistent starting 11 or matchday squad for a period of time to build up minutes in the lads, but also build up those partnerships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's how opportunities get created in games, is by players being on the same wavelength and if they're not playing together consistently enough then how are they meant to get on the same wavelength?

"That's my problem to solve and I'll keep working ever so hard to try and do that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday's game at Harrow, Millington said: "We want to do well in every competition, we don't enter any competition just for the hell of it, we want to do well and go as far as we can.

"It's an exciting challenge, going to a team who will be absolutely up for the fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a fantastic opportunity for Harrow to try and take a scalp of a team from a higher level and we've got to match every ounce of their commitment, energy and work-rate to have a chance of progressing."

Harrow boss Steve Baker told the Courier this week that he feels there is more pressure on Halifax going into the game, with Town two divisions above their hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're the home team so I think that brings a certain amount of pressure, but of course, we go into every game wanting to win so we're always under pressure," Millington said.

"It doesn't matter whether we're perceived to be the bigger team or not, the fact is we want to win the match and we're going to do everything we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Internally, within the camp, the pressure doesn't change."

When asked whether anything other than a win on Saturday would be unacceptable, Millington said: "We want to win, we want to progress, it's impossible to call any game a must-win or unacceptable because we just don't know how the game's going to pan out, we don't know what's going to happen in terms of decisions from referees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All kinds of outside forces can influence the result of the game, but what is an absolute must is that we give everything we've got to try and earn the result.

"In some of our away performances this season, we've not been as effective as we' wanted so it's an opportunity for us to put that right."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kit man Alan Jackson has left the club after three-and-a-half years, and Millington said he was sad to see him go.

"We met at the hotel at Ainley Top and had a chat after he'd been off for a period of time ill and he told me he felt it was time to take a different route," Millington said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said to him at the time it was sad news for me, we've worked together three-and-a-half years at Halifax and a year prior to that at Oldham and we've shared some good memories.

"So it's sad to see him go but I fully understand his reasons and the prospect of starting the new year with a long away trip to Torquay followed up with a long away trip to Harrow, I think it probably influenced his decision-making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But he's been a good servant to the club and it'll be a pleasure to see him down at The Shay supporting the lads."