Millington uncertain over where his future lies after Shaymen's play-off exit

Chris Millington admits his future is unclear after FC Halifax Town were knocked out of the National League play-offs.

The Shaymen were thrashed 4-0 at Oldham Athletic last night, falling at the eliminator stage of the play-offs for the second successive season.

And the Town manager admits he is uncertain about where his future now lies.

"It's a really tough question to answer, I'll have to speak to the chairman," he told the Courier.

"The cycle at this club, because of the way we have to recruit and develop a squad to be successful, you have to have a long-term plan and there's going to be an awful lot of turnover of players this summer, even more than the last couple of summers.

"So I need to speak to the chairman and decide between us whether or not I'm the right person to do that, and at the moment, I don't know."

A strong first two-thirds of the campaign from Town raised hopes that promotion might be on the cards, but an injury-hit final third to the season left The Shaymen well short of the required standard, culminating in last night's drubbing at Boundary Park.

"It can definitely be done," said Millington.

"You need a bit of luck, and we've not had that this season, that's for sure.

"But the areas we've fallen short as a football club is, we've lost players.

"If we look over the last couple of seasons at the types of players we've lost, even this season, you take the injuries aside, we've sold Andrew Oluwabori and Kane Thompson-Sommers, two players who would have massively impacted the (Oldham) game had they been here.

"Then we've got the injuries, then you look back to last summer, we lose the likes of Jamie Stott, Tylor Golden, Luke Summerfield, Jack Hunter, who we couldn't afford to keep.

"Then you go further back to the likes of Milli Alli and Jesse Debrah.

"The way to be successful here is to keep hold of those players for longer, and we can do that within the budget but we've just got to be a bit braver and a bit more front-footed in trying to do that.

"That's what the longer-term success will be built on, but without that, you're requiring a bigger slice of luck to get you over the line."

When asked if he felt he had another season of rebuilding and developing a squad at Town in him, Millington said: "It's not another season, what's required here is another two or three seasons.

"It's going to need someone to commit to another two or three seasons, unless there's an influx of money where we can just go and recruit a squad like Oldham's with ready-made players.

"We've got to go and recruit players who've got potential, who we can develop over a period of two or three seasons, but then we've got to have the contract structure and the courage to hold onto them when offers come in for them.

"So it's going to require somebody who's got the energy, the ability and the willingness to go for two to three seasons.

"And it's also going to require the chairman and the fans to buy into that process because it ain't going to be a quick fix, it's going to take time to develop what we've developed this season."

Asked whether that somebody was him, Millington said: "I don't know, it'd require the chairman and the fans to buy in, and as I sit here now, I don't know."

The Town boss says the club haven't helped themselves by failing to retain key players in recent seasons.

"Unless you're going to throw significant money at it, like Oldham, like York City, like Forest Green, you've got to build over a period of a couple of seasons or more," he said.

"And to do that, you've then got to have the courage of your convictions to stick with the process, and if you don't do that, then you're going to fall short.

"Maybe there have been players along the way who we could have secured earlier, been bolder in making sure we nailed them down and they were here for longer periods, and we've fallen short on that.

"That's what it's going to require to be certain that we can be successful.

"Otherwise, we can be successful, we've proved it. With a bit of luck, it might have been a different story (at Oldham) if we'd weathered the storm for half-an-hour and then the crowd start to turn and we start to get a foothold in the game, it might have been a different story.

"But you're requiring luck in that sense and football doesn't have a habit of doling out a great dea of luck, you have to earn it with how you go about your work."

Millington added: "We get a Jamie Stott in, who needed two years to develop into a National League player, but then as soon as he's an established National League player, we lose him.

"Tylor Golden, the same, Jack Hunter, the same.

"Now we've spent two seasons with the likes of Ryan Galvin, Adam Senior, Jack Evans, they're out of contract and the danger is that we're unable to nail them down now because the competition will be too strong.

"So we've got to be more front-footed in that sense and rather than getting two seaons out of these players and losing them, we need three or four seasons out of some of these lads.

"That's where there's got to be a real shift and if that doesn't happen then you're relying on a big slice of luck, and that doesn't come often."

There were more than 1,800 Halifax fans at Boundary Park, more than The Shaymen have regularly attracted for home games this season.

"When they see the lads putting everything out there and giving everything they've got, they'll back it," Millington said.

"They're a demanding lot, they want to see successful football, they want to see attractive football, they want to see goals and excitement and they want to see success.

"But if they see a team really putting it out there and having a go, then they'll get behind us, and that's been phenomenal over the last few weeks, and any number of games we could list this season where the backing's been fantastic."