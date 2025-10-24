Mixed reaction from FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers fans after sale of Shay is agreed

Fans of FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers have had their say on the news that the sale of The Shay to Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy will go through.

Calderdale Council's cabinet had been expected to consider the issue again when it meets on November 3, following a period of time in which community groups were given the chance to express interest in taking on the site, previously registered as an Asset of Community Value.

But with a community group expressing interest in running it on a not-for-profit basis pulling out of the process in the summer, and the period of time required for this having passed, the cabinet has agreed the controversial sale can go ahead without it coming before the councillors again at their next scheduled meeting.

In a statement, the Halifax Town Supporters Club said: "There was always an air of inevitability that the sale of The Shay stadium to Ken Davy for a nominal fee would go through at some point, and it now appears we are on the cusp of this happening.

The Shay

"There are many concerning aspects to this sale, the most significant being the council's relinquishment of the stadium's freehold.

"The transfer of ownership of the ACCU stadium in Huddersfield has adequately demonstrated that the Shay's freehold need not be relinquished to meet ownership goals.

"Many suspect that, over time, there are ways that legal restrictions concerning land use can be challenged.

"Based on the very limited information in the public domain, the public of Calderdale appear to have been badly let down by the council, with the long-term future of sport at the Shay being more at risk than it need be.

"This is on the back of the council, prior to Ken Davy coming along, seemingly having no intention to go beyond a long lease.

"It's not necessarily an immediate concern regarding Ken Davy's intentions, but going forward, a freehold site would be much more attractive to investors who may not have the best interests of Halifax sport at heart.

"Even at this stage, it might help if someone would explain exactly what has been agreed.

"The whole process leaves many questions that are, sadly, only likely to be answered after the sale has gone through. History will be the judge.

"Could the fans have done more to influence the outcome? Two community groups have given it a go, and two petitions have gained limited traction.

"Part of the problem is that, apart from the Freehold issue, there has been limited unity from interested parties, and even then many people haven't been willing to look beyond the short term.

“The fans have had very limited guidance from FC Halifax Town, which has not helped in focusing on a particular outcome.

"As a supporters' club committee, we will endeavour to work with all parties involved to help progress a positive and secure future for FC Halifax Town, and we would welcome any support and/or suggestions from our fanbase and the wider community."

David Durbin, chair of Fax Trust, the independent Halifax Panthers Supporters Trust, said: "We are glad that at last the council has made the right decision and we have said all along that we wanted the stadium to remain as a venue for both clubs and the local community as a condition of the sale.

"With the new pitch already benefiting both clubs, Ken Davy can now go ahead with the further improvements needed to bring the stadium into the 21st century."

FC Halifax Town and Halifax Panthers have both been approached for comment.