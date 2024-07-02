Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Millington says The Shaymen have agreed personal terms with two more players as the squad rebuild nears completion.

Town have already announced the signings of midfielder Tom Pugh and defender Will Smith, with a third signing all-but sealed as well.

But two further possible signings additions could be following them soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Both have personal terms pretty much agreed," Millington told the Courier.

Chris Millington

"The forward is in discussions with his current club to see if he can organise being transferred over to us.

"In the case of the other player, who's a defender, we're well advanced with the contract talks and hopefully that'll come together in the next 48 hours."

When asked if there were any other deals in the offing, Millington said: "We're not in any great rush beyond that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got a number of players in on trial, we'd like to leave the door open on one or two attacking positions to see what players do to stake a claim for that final slot in the squad."