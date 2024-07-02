More signings could be on the way as Town agree personal terms with two players
Town have already announced the signings of midfielder Tom Pugh and defender Will Smith, with a third signing all-but sealed as well.
But two further possible signings additions could be following them soon.
"Both have personal terms pretty much agreed," Millington told the Courier.
"The forward is in discussions with his current club to see if he can organise being transferred over to us.
"In the case of the other player, who's a defender, we're well advanced with the contract talks and hopefully that'll come together in the next 48 hours."
When asked if there were any other deals in the offing, Millington said: "We're not in any great rush beyond that.
"We've got a number of players in on trial, we'd like to leave the door open on one or two attacking positions to see what players do to stake a claim for that final slot in the squad."
On attacker Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, who joined National League North side Curzon Ashton this week but had been linked with a move to Halifax, Millington said: "We spoke to Isaac and we really like him as a player but we just felt that, with the players we've got and with Jamie Cooke returning, there wouldn't be enough opportunity for him to play."
