Morecambe v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Form guide
Morecambe: Woking (h) L 2-0, Forest Green (h) L 3-1, Boreham Wood (a) L 3-0, Solihull Moors (a) D 4-4, Wealdstone (h) W 4-3
Halifax: Woking (h) D 1-1, Southend (a) L 3-0, Middlesbrough under 21s (W 2-1), Eastleigh (h) D 2-2, Gateshead (a) W 2-1
Stat
Halifax have only kept one clean sheet so far this season, while Morecambe are yet to keep a clean sheet, and haven't done so since April 1.
One to watch
Winger Jack Nolan has scored in each of his last two games for Morecambe. Nolan came through the ranks at Reading before signing for EFL League Two Walsall in 2020, and then joined Accrington Stanley in 2021. During his time there, he made 63 appearances and scored 17 times across EFL League One and League Two. He spent last season at Gillingham before departing the club in the summer.
Morecambe
By all accounts, midfielder Miguel Azeez has been their star player so far this season and could easily go onto bigger and better things
Morecambe
Hosts are unchanged from Saturday’s win over Wealdstone, when they were 3-0 up and pegged back to 3-3 before netting a late winner
Shaymen
Tarima in for Crowe, Hugill in for Cody Johnson and Cooke in for Bray
Line-up
Town team
Johnson, Tarima, Hobson, Mills, Cappello, Hugill, Turner-Cooke, Cooke, Hmami, Kawa, Devonport.
Subs: Ford, Latty-Fairweather, Adetoro, Griffin, Jenkins, Bray, Harris.
In the opposition dugout
When 30-year-old Ashvir Singh Johal was hired in place of former manager Derek Adams, he became the first Sikh boss of a professional British club. Earlier this year, Johal, who has previously coached at Leicester and Wigan, became one of the youngest coaches in the history of English football to complete his Uefa Pro Licence qualification.
Stat
Halifax have conceded the first goal in eight of their ten league games this season.
Tonight's ref
Gareth Thomas showed 54 yellow cards and two red cards in 16 games last season. He is yet to take charge of a Halifax match.
HIghlights from Morecambe's last game - a 4-3 home win over Wealdstone
Last night's NL results
Brackley 1 - 0 Truro City
Rochdale 4 - 1 Solihull M
Altrincham 1 - 2 Forest Green
York 5 - 0 Carlisle
Gateshead 0 - 1 Hartlepool
Woking 1 - 1 Sutton Utd
Previous meeting
The last time Halifax played Morecambe was Tue, Nov 20, 2018 in the FA Cup. They won 1-0 with a goal from Cameron King
Town team: Johnson, Hanson, Clarke, Brown, Sellers, Staunton, Maher, King, Kosylo, Southwell, Preston. Subs: Rowley, Duckworth, Lenighan, Odelusi, McLeod, Edwards.