Morecambe v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Winger Jack Nolan has scored in each of his last two games for Morecambe. Nolan came through the ranks at Reading before signing for EFL League Two Walsall in 2020, and then joined Accrington Stanley in 2021. During his time there, he made 63 appearances and scored 17 times across EFL League One and League Two. He spent last season at Gillingham before departing the club in the summer.