Morecambe v FC Halifax Town LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 24th Sep 2025, 17:58 BST
FC Halifax Townplaceholder image
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Morecambe.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the evening as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report on the Courier website.

19:19 BST

Form guide

Morecambe: Woking (h) L 2-0, Forest Green (h) L 3-1, Boreham Wood (a) L 3-0, Solihull Moors (a) D 4-4, Wealdstone (h) W 4-3

Halifax: Woking (h) D 1-1, Southend (a) L 3-0, Middlesbrough under 21s (W 2-1), Eastleigh (h) D 2-2, Gateshead (a) W 2-1

19:16 BST

Stat

Halifax have only kept one clean sheet so far this season, while Morecambe are yet to keep a clean sheet, and haven't done so since April 1.

19:11 BST

One to watch

Winger Jack Nolan has scored in each of his last two games for Morecambe. Nolan came through the ranks at Reading before signing for EFL League Two Walsall in 2020, and then joined Accrington Stanley in 2021. During his time there, he made 63 appearances and scored 17 times across EFL League One and League Two. He spent last season at Gillingham before departing the club in the summer.

19:08 BST

19:07 BST

Morecambe

By all accounts, midfielder Miguel Azeez has been their star player so far this season and could easily go onto bigger and better things

18:59 BST

Morecambe

Hosts are unchanged from Saturday’s win over Wealdstone, when they were 3-0 up and pegged back to 3-3 before netting a late winner

18:53 BST

18:46 BST

Shaymen

Tarima in for Crowe, Hugill in for Cody Johnson and Cooke in for Bray

18:45 BST

Line-up

Town team

Johnson, Tarima, Hobson, Mills, Cappello, Hugill, Turner-Cooke, Cooke, Hmami, Kawa, Devonport.

Subs: Ford, Latty-Fairweather, Adetoro, Griffin, Jenkins, Bray, Harris.

18:37 BST

In the opposition dugout

When 30-year-old Ashvir Singh Johal was hired in place of former manager Derek Adams, he became the first Sikh boss of a professional British club. Earlier this year, Johal, who has previously coached at Leicester and Wigan, became one of the youngest coaches in the history of English football to complete his Uefa Pro Licence qualification.

18:29 BST

18:28 BST

Stat

Halifax have conceded the first goal in eight of their ten league games this season.

18:22 BST

Tonight's ref

Gareth Thomas showed 54 yellow cards and two red cards in 16 games last season. He is yet to take charge of a Halifax match.

18:21 BST

18:15 BST

HIghlights from Morecambe's last game - a 4-3 home win over Wealdstone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adg3dwzS36Q

18:14 BST

Last night's NL results

Brackley 1 - 0 Truro City

Rochdale 4 - 1 Solihull M

Altrincham 1 - 2 Forest Green

York 5 - 0 Carlisle

Gateshead 0 - 1 Hartlepool

Woking 1 - 1 Sutton Utd

18:12 BST

Previous meeting

The last time Halifax played Morecambe was Tue, Nov 20, 2018 in the FA Cup. They won 1-0 with a goal from Cameron King

Town team: Johnson, Hanson, Clarke, Brown, Sellers, Staunton, Maher, King, Kosylo, Southwell, Preston. Subs: Rowley, Duckworth, Lenighan, Odelusi, McLeod, Edwards.

18:07 BST

ICYMI: Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for tonight's game against Morecambe

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/our-predicted-fc-halifax-town-xi-for-wednesdays-game-at-morecambe-5329692

FC Halifax TownMorecambeNational League
