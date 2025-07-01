National League club appoints Robbie Savage as their new manager

National League club Forest Green Rovers have appointed Robbie Savage as their new manager.

Savage has previously been in charge of Macclesfield FC, and combined that with his role as presenter of football phone in 606 on Five Live on Saturday evenings.

He guided Macclesfield to promotion into the National League North last season but this is his first managerial role in the top five divisions.

Savage is a former Wales team-mate of Forest Green’s director of football Mark Bowen and is the club’s seventh manager since 2022.

Steve Cotterill left the club recently after losing in the play-offs at the end of last season.