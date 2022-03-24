National League deadline day recap: Leaders Stockport County, Southend United and Wrexham all add to squads - but no new faces for Chesterfield or FC Halifax Town
Deadline Day is over for another year in the National League.
Wrexham and Stockport have strengthened but Halifax and Chesterfield are happy with what they’ve got.
Here’s our recap on how the day unfolded across the league.
Reaction here from the Southend boss
“Being a left-footed centre half he can bring that balance that we have lost with Ralphy injured and ruled out for six weeks.
“He’s someone who’s got a great left foot, he’s played at the level albeit for a brief period and he’s got great potential.
“We’re looking forward to him coming into the squad alongside Kenny.
“With the players we’ve lost it meant we wanted to add a couple in that area. We want to keep pushing and finish the season strong by winning as many games as we can.
“I’m pleased we’ve been able to sign two and I’m grateful to the club for allowing us to do that.”
Ladies and gents, I make that 5pm and deadline day is now officially over.
Stay tuned though tomorrow when we will bring you plenty more on deals that have gone through but not been made public just yet.
Here’s what Southend boss Kevin Maher had to say about the deal
“We’re delighted to bring Kenny in. He has got loads of experience at the level and good leadership qualities. We are very young at the back so needed someone with great knowledge. He fits that bill.
“He’s someone suited to playing in a three so that’s a possibility, he’s done that for Dagenham this season so we can look at that. He wouldn’t be adverse to it.
“You know exactly what he can bring to the team, and we can trust him straight away in terms of knowing the job, knowing the level and talking to others around him.”
Southend have added a defender
Southend have agreed a deal with fellow National League side Dagenham & Redbridge to sign the 33-year-old defender on a deal until the end of this season.