National League side appoint first ever Sikh manager at professional club

National League side Morecambe have appointed the first ever Sikh manager at a professional club.

Ashvir Singh Johal, 30, is also the youngest manager at any of the clubs in the top five tiers, and replaces Derek Adams, who was sacked by the club’s new owners the Punjab Warriors, on Monday.

Johal has previously worked under Kolo Toure during an unsuccessful stint at Wigan and with Cesc Fabregas at Italian side Como’s youth team.

He has also worked in various roles at Leicester City’s academy and became one of the youngest coaches in the history of English football to complete his Uefa Pro Licence qualification earlier this summer.

Morecambe were suspended from starting the National League due to uncertainty over their ownership, but have since been reinstated after their takeover.

They are scheduled to play Altrincham on Saturday in what would be their first competitive match of the season, but it has been reported that the club only has five contracted players and may not be able to play this weekend due to their players not being insured to train.