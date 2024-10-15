National League side appoints former defender as their new manager
Gateshead have appointed former player Carl Magnay as their new manager.
Magnay played 122 times for the club before working as a coach under previous boss Rob Elliot, who left The Heed recently to become Crawley’s new manager.
Magnay has also previously been first-team coach at MK Dons and Carlisle.
