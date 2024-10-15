National League side appoints former defender as their new manager

By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Oct 2024, 13:34 BST
Carl MagnayCarl Magnay
Carl Magnay
Gateshead have appointed former player Carl Magnay as their new manager.

Magnay played 122 times for the club before working as a coach under previous boss Rob Elliot, who left The Heed recently to become Crawley’s new manager.

Magnay has also previously been first-team coach at MK Dons and Carlisle.

