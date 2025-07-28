National League side suspended from competition as club's future remains in doubt

The Globe Arena, home to Morecambe FC

Morecambe have been suspended from the National League as their financial troubles continue to cast doubt on their future.

The club had been given a deadline of midday today by the league to show they could meet their financial obligations for the upcoming season, with talks ongoing for more than a year around a possible takeover by Panjab Warriors.

An alternative potential takeover led by an investor named Jonny Cato has also been accepted but owner Jason Whittingham has said that deal is in limbo.

The board of directors have resigned in protest at the lack of movement, while players and staff have only been paid a third of their most recent wage.

The club’s membership to be suspended comes in with immediate effect, while they also remain under embargo ahead of the new season.

Morecambe have also been removed from the National League Cup for the forthcoming season.

The league say a further meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 20 to determine whether the club can take part in the 2025-26 campaign.

They were initially put up for sale in 2022 and suffered relegation from League Two last season.